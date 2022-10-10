Preventing Pest Infestations in Eco-Friendly Homes

There are many things that you have to do when you are trying to manage an eco-friendly home. We have talked at length about the benefits of using solar panels and other forms of renewable energy.

However, there are some other everyday things that you have to think about when trying to keep your home in good shape without harming the planet. One factor that you have to focus in is fighting pests without harming the planet in the process.

Pests Can Be Prevented without Harming the Planet

You have probably heard how bad pesticides are for the planet. The good news is that there are some great pest control strategies that can be eco-friendly.

You can use pesticides that only deter the pests in question without harming the rest of the environment. However, there are even eco-friendlier and more effective options to consider. They involve keeping pests from being able to get into your home in the first place, so you don’t have to harm the planet to get rid of them. In other words, an ounce or prevention is better than a pound of cure.

Most pest infestations in the home are caused by poor sanitation and hygiene. Pests are attracted to food scraps, garbage, and unclean areas.

To prevent pests from entering your home, practice proper sanitation and housekeeping. Keep your floors clean and free of crumbs. Store food in airtight containers and dispose of garbage regularly. None of these practices are harmful for the planet and are also among the most effective ways to keep out pests.

Once the infestation takes its place, it’s very hard to get rid of the colonies of pests and things get only harder from that point on. So read on to see more prevention tips:

Seal all Cracks and Openings in Your Home’s Exterior with Eco-friendly Barriers

Use caulk around windows, baseboards and other places where you see gaps. Also, seal any cracks in your home’s foundation to prevent pests from entering.

You should also regularly check your home’s exterior for signs of damage that could provide an entry point for pests. Be sure to repair any cracks or holes you find.

If you have a problem with pests coming into your home, you may need to install eco-friendly pest barriers.

Pest barriers are physical barriers that block pests from entering your home. There are a variety of different pest barriers available, so be sure to choose one that is appropriate for the type of pests you are dealing with. You will want to make sure the barrier is made from sustainable materials to limit your environmental impact of course.

Make Sure Your Home is Properly Sealed and Insulated

Sealing any cracks or openings on the outside of your home is a crucial step in keeping pests out. This includes not only cracks in the foundation, but also spaces around doors and windows.

Caulking and weather-stripping can be used to close up these gaps, and special screens can be installed over doors and windows to keep pests from getting in that way.

It’s also important to make sure your home is well-insulated. Pests are looking for places to nest where it’s warm, and if your home isn’t properly insulated, they may be able to get in through the walls.

Add insulation to your attic and crawl spaces to make sure these areas are as sealed off as possible.

Install Door Sweeps and Weather Stripping on Doors

Make sure that doors and windows are sealed properly to prevent pests from entering your home. Install door sweeps on the bottom of doors and weather stripping around door frames to fill any gaps. These simple measures can go a long way in keeping pests out.

Here are some of the pests that can get into your home if you don’t have door sweeps and weather stripping:

Cockroaches

Ants

Spiders

Silverfish

Mice and rats

There’s many more but these are just the most common ones that can be easily prevented with store-bought items.

Door sweeps and weather stripping are relatively inexpensive and can be found at most hardware stores. They’re easy to install, so there’s no excuse not to do it. Your home will be much more pest-free as a result.

Keep Gutters Clean and Free of Debris

Gutters matter as pests come in through holes or cracks. Also, check for any water leaks and repair them immediately to avoid attracting pests.

How to clean a gutter? Well, the first step is to remove any debris that may be present. This can be done with a garden hose, a pressure washer, or even a simple broom. Next, you’ll want to check for any cracks or holes in the gutters and repair them as soon as possible.

You’ll also want to make sure there are no water leaks present. If you find any, repair them immediately to avoid attracting pests.

Regularly Check the Foundation, Eaves, and Roof for Any Signs of Pest Entry Points

Pests can enter your home through the tiniest of cracks and crevices, so it’s important to regularly check the exterior of your home for any signs of entry points.

Inspect the foundation, eaves, and roof for any cracks or gaps that could serve as an entry point for pests. Also, be sure to check around windows and doors for any gaps or cracks that might need to be sealed.

By taking these preventive measures, you can help keep pests out of your home.

How to Keep Rodents Out of Your House?

There are a few things you can do to keep rodents out of your home, and pretty much the same applies as for other pests. Declutter and clean things up!

First, make sure that all food is properly stored and sealed. Rodents are attracted to food sources, so eliminating their access to food will help deter them from entering your home.

Then, seal any cracks or holes in your home’s exterior. Mice and rats can squeeze through very small spaces, so it’s important to seal up any potential entry points.

Lastly, the same applies again here – keep your home clean and clutter-free. Rodents like to nest in cluttered areas, so a tidy home is less attractive to them.

If you follow these tips, you can help keep rodents out of your house and away from your family.

Keep Pests Under Control Without Harming the Planet

Pests can be one of the biggest problems for homeowners. Fortunately, there are a lot of great eco-friendly pest control tips that you can follow.