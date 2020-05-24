Psilocybin Microdosing Is An Eco-friendly Therapy Backed By Science

Natural remedies are becoming more popular, especially within the green living community. If you have a sincere commitment to sustainable living, then you will want to find greener alternatives to traditional medicine.

Psychedelics can be sustainable options for treating certain mental health issues. However, they need to be used wisely. You will find psychelics can be a wonderfully effective and green option, but there are certain microdosing rules to follow.

The Prudent Approach to Using Psychedelics as a Green Therapy

Consuming psychedelics can be good for treating certain mental health issues. However, it is not to be done casually. Magic mushrooms are not meant for casual usage, unless you aren’t interested in maximizing their performance. To get the most benefits without any negative side-effects out of magic mushrooms, microdosing is the way to go.

Theorized by Dr. James Fadiman in his book on microdosing psychedelics, this process is quite simple. It involves the consumption of subperceptual doses of psilocybin (usually a tenth of a regular dose) to upgrade your mind without experiencing any high. That’s right, microdosing won’t get you high at all.

If it does, then you’re not doing it right. Moreover, to ensure you’re not building up tolerance and you’re maximizing the effects, you should follow Dr. Fadiman’s schedule. He claims that a “one day on, two days off” schedule where you consume a microdose on Day 1, sit Days 2 and 3 out, and consume another dose on Day 4, is the best way to microdose.

Most users who have started microdosing psilocybin claim they feel a bit better at everything they do. To some, it increases their creativity, while others claim it enhances their mood considerably. These claims come from various people who have tried microdosing for variable periods of time.

Benefits and side-effects of microdosing

Psilocybin microdoses have specific benefits that revolve around an improved state of mind, a performant imagination, bouts of euphoria, and more. Here’s a handy list of benefits:

Increased creativity

Improved mood

Stabler emotions

Increased work performance and focus

Antidepressant properties

Consuming psilocybin microdoses using Dr. Fadiman’s schedule should guarantee peak performance and all the benefits related to psilocybin. If you find yourself getting a little high after consuming the doses, try lowering the dose the next time you administer it.

You can experience a few side-effects, including a decreased need for caffeine, period relief if you’re a woman, and perhaps more anxiety-related reactions. That’s what Dr. James Fadiman claimed were the feedback received from many of the people who decided to try psilocybin microdosing.

What do you need to microdose?

The microdoser’s toolkit includes:

A dealer where you purchase the magic mushrooms from. Alternatively, you can buy them from online dispensaries

A scale so you can micro-manage the microdoses

A grinder to grind the dried mushrooms down. The fine powder that results is what you’ll be microdosing on

Gel caps for better measurements on microdoses. Simply put the psilocybin powder into these capsules and you’re good to go.

If you have all of these things, then you can safely start microdosing on your own. Like I said, a regular microdose ranges from a twentieth to a tenth of a normal psilocybin dose. So use your scales to make the microdose and then put them in gel caps to be sure of the dosage.

One of the biggest risks with microdosing is accidentally macrodosing. Instead of ingesting a microdose, you mistakenly ingest more than that. Way more than that. It happens, no worries. Other than hallucinations and the usual side-effects of psilocybin intoxication, nothing else will happen.

In a couple of hours, you’ll regain your footing in the real world. Hopefully, this mistake doesn’t happen right before going to work or when you’re currently away. It would be a very bizarre sight to see yourself talking smack and admiring the hairs on a mosquito’s legs in public.

Is microdosing for everyone?

Psilocybin microdosing is in no way harmful, despite the obvious lack of scientific research on this topic. There are a few studies and plenty of anecdotic evidence, which leads us to a rudimentary yet useful conclusion. Microdosing can’t hurt you unless you macrodose by mistake, and even then, you’ll recover in a few hours.

We can’t say that everyone is able to safely microdose psilocybin, though. It’s not recommendable for people suffering from mental illnesses to resort to drugs. Depression and anxiety are right on the neutral border. While people have claimed microdosing has reduced their anxiety, in other cases it did the opposite.

The scientific community has said time and time again that this phenomenon requires further research and studying. They have, however, claimed that microdosing holds serious therapeutic potential if used correctly.

Microdosing can be a great option for sustainable therapy

There are a lot of great ways to treat mental health issues without leaving a large carbon footprint. Psychedelics is a great example. However, you need to use them wisely if you are looking for a sustainable therapy.