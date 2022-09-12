Renters Pay More for Eco-Friendly Properties: Here’s Why

Some tenant desires and renting behaviors are easy to predict and understand. For example, it’s obvious why a tenant would pay more to live in a safer neighborhood, or in an area with a better school district.

Some tenant desires and renting behaviors are less obviously explicable. For example, according to one recent survey, 61 percent of renters were willing to pay more for an “eco-friendly” property.

Why is this the case? And how can you utilize this information?

Why Renters Pay More for Eco-Friendly Properties

There are several potential explanations for why renters would be willing to pay more for properties they view as environmentally friendly. Some or all of these may be in play for renters willing to pay this premium.

Morality and clean consciences. Some people perceive environmental friendliness as a moral issue and therefore believe living in an environmentally friendly property is the ideal way to live a life. This pursuit allows them to remain in good alignment with their personal ethics and live with clean consciences. They can rest easy knowing that their environmental impact is at an absolute minimum and that they’re doing their part to save the planet.

A Small Caveat

There’s one important caveat to note here. Not all demographics looking for a new place to live are going to be similarly interested in environmentally friendly features. As you might imagine, some cities are more demanding than others when it comes to environmental friendliness. Keep this in mind when upgrading and marketing your property.

What Is an Eco-Friendly Property?

What is an eco-friendly property, anyway?

There are several elements worth considering:

Small sizes. The tiny house movement started because small houses have a much smaller environmental footprint. They require less energy, they encourage less consumption, and they take up less space.

As an added bonus, the property will be more attractive if it’s in a city that’s already considered highly sustainable. Some renters will specifically look for properties that have access to bike paths, natural resources, and low levels of pollution.

You can also try using occupancy monitoring to maximize the benefits of eco-friendly rental management.

Making the Upgrade

If your property isn’t currently eco-friendly, it may or may not be worth it to make all these upgrades. Depending on the nature of your property, and its current location, some of these upgrades may be downright impossible.

That said, almost any upgrade you make to your property to improve its environmental friendliness should play out in your favor. Just make sure you market these amenities appropriately so you can appeal to the right demographics.