Benefits Of Occupancy Monitoring for Eco-friendly Landlords

More landlords are concerned about sustainability in 2022. One of the biggest reasons is that there is growing demand for sustainable buildings. One survey showed that 61% of renters said that they would pay more in rent each month for eco-friendly buildings.

However, many of those people don’t put their money where their mouth is. Sustainability does attract tenants, but there are costs associated with being eco-friendly. Therefore, eco-friendly landlords have to come up with clever business ideas to save money and be good at marketing.

One of the ideas that more eco-friendly landlords are employing is using occupancy monitoring. Occupancy monitoring has become increasingly popular among eco-friendly landlords as more and more businesses are embracing it. In fact, it is believed that by 2025, the people counting system will grow from its current $818 million to $1,133 million.

Counting and occupancy monitoring offer many benefits. It can help you lower your carbon footprint and boost your bottom line!

Benefits of People Counting and Occupancy Monitoring for Sustainable Landlords

Eco-friendly landlords are becoming more supportive of people counting and occupancy monitoring processes. They have proven to be very effective for both boosting profitability and lowering their carbon footprint. Here are the top benefits.

1. Improves Safety and Security

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government now requires businesses to comply with social distancing regulations. This has caused businesses to limit the number of visitors within their buildings. Occupancy monitoring can help you do this as it makes it easy for you to keep track of the number of people entering and leaving your property in real-time.

As soon as you meet your capacity threshold, you will get a notification telling you that your capacity threshold has been met. Limiting the number of customers in your store manually is time-consuming. And as you know, time is money, especially in the business world. Use time wisely by letting people counting technology help you track the number of people entering and leaving your property.

With people counting technology, you can adhere to social distancing regulations without standing at the door to do the counting all day. Occupancy tracking can help you comply with government social distancing regulations without overcrowding. Social distancing guidelines are meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 and using an occupancy monitoring system can keep your employees and customers safe by limiting the spread of COVID-19.

A Better Experience

Real-time occupancy tracking can help you improve your customer service to help you build customer loyalty. Retaining long-time customers is very important as it improves your ROI. This is because real-time occupancy can help you understand the behaviours of your customers.

This information can help you improve your customer service. For instance, it can tell you that it may be good to change your store hours. Or it may tell you that it may be good to adjust the layout of your store to improve traffic flow. Either way, real-time occupancy tracking can help you give your customers a better experience and make them keep coming to your store.

Security

Occupancy tracking can help you improve the security and safety around your property. When you know where people are, you could save a life. If there is an emergency such as a fire or a flood, you will know the number of people in the building and you will not have to worry about leaving people in the building. You will tell all those in the building to look for the nearest exits as you know where they are located.

2. Can Help Boost Productivity

Many businesses have started recognizing the importance of collaborative, informal work environments. Occupancy tracking can help you know this demand in your office. For instance, if you notice that there is a need for meeting spaces and break areas, counting people can help you identify these areas in your offices. As a result, you can improve your office layout to encourage more collaboration at work.

This collaboration can boost your team’s productivity. With such an office layout, it will be easier for team members to brainstorm and discuss projects. You can even have isolated areas for those employees who want to do their work individually. Either way, this will make it easy for your team to do their work.

Infogrid occupancy monitoring can also help you streamline janitorial services. The fact that many people focus on health and safety has made regular disinfecting very important. People counting can help you know high traffic areas and low traffic areas. This information can enable your janitorial staff to be more productive as it will help them ensure that all areas are clean, disinfected, and safe for use.

3. Can Help You Lower Your Energy Costs

Knowing the traffic patterns around your office or store can help you ensure energy efficiency. For instance, the information can help you turn down the temperature in areas with high traffic to make the occupants feel comfortable. It will also help you know areas that are not used often so that you can reduce energy costs in these areas to avoid energy wastage.

The best people counting technologies can help you improve indoor air quality. A building with good indoor air quality is usually healthy and comfortable. To configure ventilation requirements, combine your traffic density data with critical environmental index data. This will help you lower the risk of airborne transmissions and help you reduce illnesses and sick leave requests.

Either way, you can reduce your carbon footprint. You will know exactly what to do to lower energy costs. You can save money by reducing expenses while making your property comfortable for its occupants.

Occupancy Monitoring and People Counting Are Great for Green Landlords

More landlords are embracing sustainability these days. They have found a number of ways to improve their bottom lines, which includes using people counting and occupancy monitoring. These practices are great all the way around, since they lower their carbon footprint and boost their profits.