The Role of Eco-Friendly Security in Green Manufacturing

We have talked a lot about the importance of sustainability in business. One sector that needs to place more emphasis on sustainability is manufacturing.

The manufacturing sector accounts for around 24% of all energy consumed in the United States. Fortunately, there are a number of ways that factories are going green. This includes using eco-friendly security strategies to stop thefts.

This article will briefly discuss some of the reasons that sustainability is important in manufacturing, before talking in greater detail about ways that they can use eco-friendly security strategies.

Why is Sustainability Important in Manufacturing?

Consumers want to support businesses with “green” initiatives these days, so a growing number of factories are finding ways to lower their carbon footprint and minimize the amount of natural resources that they consume.

This means offering sustainable or renewable products and operating in an environmentally-friendly way. Being environmentally friendly has many benefits for businesses. Sustainability is already a part of many corporate social responsibility policies and marketing strategies. Manufacturers who choose to be sustainable and green can save money, earn tax credits, attract employees, and attract eco-friendly customers. Going green is not just good for the environment, it’s good for business too.

There are many ways that factories can try to be more sustainable. One of the most overlooked initiatives that they can take is to invest in eco-friendly security strategies. This is important for green manufacturers that are trying to cope with the growing number of thefts, but still don’t want to harm the planet trying to prevent them.

Factories Are Trying to Find Eco-Friendly Ways to Stop Thefts

Plant equipment and machinery, owned and operated by businesses are incredibly expensive, high spec pieces of equipment. They are not cheap assets and are essential for businesses in the construction and agriculture sectors. When stolen, these machines can cause significant financial losses and productivity disruptions.

Factories need to take all possible measures to stop these types of theft. However, they need to do so in the eco-friendliest way possible. We will first talk about the growing risk of plant machinery thefts and then talk about some eco-friendly ways that factories can deal with these issues.

Theft of plant machinery and equipment

In recent years, there has been a rise in the rate of machinery theft in rural areas. Organized crime groups are specifically targeting farms and construction sites for their valuable equipment. These gangs are often well-equipped and experienced, and they can bypass basic security measures like CCTV and fencing.

Unfortunately for businesses this means not only great losses of assets but also a loss of important machinery that plays a vital role in the daily operations of the business. Putting work on pause and causing an even greater loss to production and revenue. In order to combat the rise of this type of theft, police and local authorities suggest upgrading current security systems to make farms and construction sites much less accessible for these cunning thieves.

Sustainable ways to protect plant machinery from theft

One way to protect your equipment from theft is to install a GPS tracking system. These systems can provide 24/7 live location data of your machinery, and they can also be used to immobilize the machinery if it is stolen. If you receive an alert that your machinery has been moved, you can quickly immobilize it or call the police.

GPS systems can be a lot eco-friendlier than you think. Jack Nerad wrote an article in Forbes talking about the many reasons that GPS technology can be beneficial for the environment.

GPS tracking systems are a valuable tool for deterring and preventing machinery theft. If your equipment is stolen, the tracking data can be used by the police, who can use this information to potentially recover it. This can help the environment, because the police will spend less time driving around looking all over the place for your equipment, which uses a lot more gas and creates unnecessary pollution. Of course, it also helps you get your goods back sooner!

If you are concerned about the security of your plant machinery and agricultural tools, tracking companies and security specialists are able to provide you with a wide range of options, including a choice of GPS trackers, based on your requirements and preferences.

Another eco-friendly strategy to consider is to use digital security systems instead of analog ones. We previously mentioned that they are better for the planet, since they use less energy. You may also find solar powered security systems, which are even better for the planet!

Here are some additional tips for protecting your equipment from theft:

Keep your equipment in a secure location, such as a locked shed or compound.

Install security measures such as CCTV, fencing, and alarms.

Mark your equipment with your company’s name or logo.

Keep a record of the serial numbers and other identifying information for your equipment.

Report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

By following these tips, you can help to protect your equipment from theft and keep your business running smoothly.

Factories Need to Make Sustainability a Priority with Their Security Strategies

There are a lot of reasons that factories are going green. Therefore, they should also be aware of the benefits of using eco-friendly security strategies to stop thefts.