Smart Locks Can Be Eco-Friendly Homes and Offer Huge Benefits

Sustainability is a bigger concern for homeowners than ever. A poll by ValuePenguin in April showed that 90% of homeowners made eco-friendly home improvements.

Every eco-friendly homeowner wants to find ways to reduce their impact on the planet. However, they still have other factors, such as ensuring their homes are reasonably secure.

One of the ways that you can try to make sure your home is secure is by installing smart locks. But are smart locks compatible with your eco-friendly goals? The answer is yes. Keep reading to learn how.

Smart Locks Don’t Interfere with Your Sustainability Objectives

There are a lot of great benefits of using smart locks. However, before we delve into them, we would like to answer a question you are probably asking yourself:

“Can I use smart locks for an eco-friendly home?”

The answer is yes. Some people think that smart locks might not be good for the planet, since they require electricity.

The truth is that smart locks can still be eco-friendly. However, you have to buy the right ones.

Clay Miller, founder of the Ways 2 Go Green blog, writes about some of the best eco-friendly locks on the market. Miller mentioned that the Abus Ecolution was the first eco-friendly padlock. This lock doesn’t have any PVC on its vinyl covering.

However, some smart locks also made his list. He also metioned the benefits of the ALGATEC & Eco Series Electromagnetic Lock and Securefast & SMARTlock. These products use eco-friendly materials and are designed to be as energy efficient as possible. In short, there are a lot of great smart locks that will be good fits for green homes.

What Are the Benefits of Using Smart Locks for Your Eco-Friendly Home?

Do you have a key under your welcome mat and that fake rock in your yard? You shouldn’t do that. Both are dead giveaways and no longer serve as good spots to place your spare keys. Of course, the whole point of having a lock and key system is to keep your family safe.

But you want to be able to do so without the hassle and make it easy to get inside, whether you’re home or not. Since we have established that smart locks can be eco-friendly, you might want to invest in one instead. With the number of households with smart home systems projected to exceed 400 million globally by 2025, you’ll have plenty of company.

It won’t matter if you’ve lost your key (again) or neglected to lock the front door, at least not when you have a smart lock. The right smart lock takes the fuss out of home security without leaving an unnecessarily large carbon footprint. Indeed, it’s no wonder the global smart home security market is expected to grow further to more than $5 billion in 2025. Since smart homes can be designed to be eco-friendly, you don’t have to feel guilty about having one.

Take a look at how smart locks can help improve your life.

1. There’s No More Fussing Over Keys

When you arrive home and your hands are full, your biggest challenge — and frustration — is digging the keys out of your pocket to open the front door. Don’t worry, you don’t need to mess with a key anymore. Using your smartphone, you can open the door with the tap of a button before grabbing that bag of groceries, your toddler, or those paint cans for your latest DIY project. Some smart locks feature touch activation or take advantage of home kit hubs for ease of access.

2. You’ll Have Better Ease Opening the Door

Whether you have arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, or an injured hand, opening a front door with a standard lock and key can prove rather difficult. Indeed, if holding a key in your hand is challenging, a smart lock can help you keep your home secure while making it much easier for you to get in and out. Features like a voice-activated prompt, mobile device, or a keycard can do all the hard work for you.

3. It Makes Hosting Events Easier

Hosting a backyard party? Having friends over to swim and grill? There’s no need to stress about manning the door. By having a smart lock on your front door, you can easily use an app to get alerts when visitors arrive. Instead of getting up each time the doorbell rings, have guests enter a code on the keypad or simply open the door via your smartphone. This way, you can better enjoy yourself and tend to the guests who have already arrived.

4. You Can Lock Your Door from Anywhere

In a rush to get on the road for your summer vacation, you likely made sure to close the garage and lock your front door. Or did you forget? Rather than turning around to come home, having a smart lock makes it simple to check your locks no matter your location. Simply pull up your smart lock app on your smartphone to quickly lock your front door.

Smart Locks Are Great Additions for Eco-Friendly Homes

There are a lot of compelling reasons to invest in technology to make your home eco-friendlier. You can also find smart locks that will beef up your home security without leaving a large carbon footprint.

Whether you use a mobile device or input a code with your hand, opening your front door has never been easier with such effortless access. Never worry about a kid losing a key again (or forgetting your own). No matter whether you’re carrying groceries, toting around a toddler, or are messy from a day spent in the garden, unlocking doors is simple if you choose the right smart lock.