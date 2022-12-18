9 Things to Do on an Eco-Friendly Vacation in Pigeon Forge

Yesterday, FiturNext, the FITUR Observatory which is dedicated to promoting eco-friendly tourism tips, talked about the International Tourism Fair that will be held in 2023. This organization has talked about the evolution of sustainable tourist practices.

More people are interested in practicing sustainable tourism these days. A recent analysis by Future Market Insights shows that the market size for sustainable tourism will be worth over $1 trillion this year. They are doing everything that they can to lower their carbon footprint and slow the progression of climate change.

However, many people still don’t know what they can do to be more responsible tourists. If you want to protect the planet, then one of the most important things that you can do is choose a destination that has plenty of eco-friendly activities that you can partake in.

Pigeon Forge is a great place for sustainable tourists to visit. Keep reading to learn more about some of the things that sustainable tourists can do in this community.

Best Eco-Friendly Activities to Try in Pigeon Forge

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Pigeon Forge? There are so many great things about this mountain town that it can be hard to decide! The best news is that many of these activities don’t require you to harm the planet.

But it might get overwhelming if you want to know what to do on your eco-friendly vacation. That’s why we’ve listed some of the top things you must do on your next Pigeon Forge vacation. So read for some great ideas, and start planning your perfect getaway today!

1. Visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Most sustainable tourists will want to enjoy visiting National Parks. They require people to practice environmentally sustainability, so you will do your part by lowering your carbon footprint.

You can’t go to Pigeon Forge and not visit the Great Smoky Mountains National park. Whether you prefer hiking along trails, fishing in rivers, or simply admiring the scenery, you’ll find plenty of ways to enjoy nature while in Pigeon Forge. And if you are looking for more thrills, you can also try zip-lining, horseback riding, and even an aerial tram ride!

If you love hiking, check out the Chimney Tops Trail. It’s a stunning hike with incredible views of the Great Smoky Mountains! You can also take a guided tour through Cades Cove and learn more about the area’s history.

2. Attend a Dinner Show

Going to a dinner show may not be quite as eco-friendly as spending time in nature, but it is still a lot better than many other activities. The only real carbon footprint in addition to traveling to the venue will be the food. If you buy plant-based foods while you are there, you will lower your carbon footprint even further.

Pigeon Forge is a place with some of the most entertaining shows in the country. There’s something for everyone, from stunt shows and laser tag adventures to live music performances.

Among the various Pigeon Forge dinner shows, if you can only attend one, go to the Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud. This hilarious insight into the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud is full of fun and surprises. The energetic performance includes laughter, music, and a tasty southern-style dinner.

You won’t go back home hungry with their all-you-can-eat homestyle meal. Enjoy fresh-baked bread, famous fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and dessert while you watch the show.

Book your tickets in advance or get them online. They also offer group discounts, so invite your family, friends, and loved ones to join in on the fun!

3. Explore Downtown Without a Car

You can also lower your carbon footprint by traveling downtown if you are willing to walk. If you aren’t up for walking, then you may want to try some eco-friendly public transportation options.

The heart of Pigeon Forge is downtown; you can find just about anything here. From souvenir shops and arcades to dinner theaters and go-karts, there’s an activity for every type of traveler. Check out the numerous attractions on The Island in Pigeon Forge for a fun day of family-friendly activities.

Remember to explore the many shops and restaurants as well. You can find anything from homemade fudge to handcrafted jewelry in this area. There are also plenty of local eateries and pubs, so grab a bite before continuing your exploration.

4. Spend Time in Dollywood

From thrilling roller coaster rides to live shows and delicious food, Dollywood is a must-see on your eco-friendly Pigeon Forge vacation. It is one of the largest theme parks in the region, so it’s well worth a visit. Plus, you can find something for all ages here.

The park has many other attractions, such as the Lightning Rod, the world’s fastest wooden coaster. You can also find family-friendly rides, like the Barnstormer and the Carousel. Don’t forget to check out one of their live shows, “Dreamland Drive-In,” a musical revue featuring classic songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s.

5. Visit Pigeon Forge Winery

Wineries are not the most eco-friendly idea, but they are still better than going to amusement parks, jet skiing or cruises. Therefore, they still deserve a place on this list.

If you’re looking for a more relaxing activity, the Pigeon Forge Winery is the place to go. Located at The Island in Pigeon Forge, this winery offers delicious wines and great views of the Smokies. In addition to sampling some of their locally sourced wines, you can also attend one of their events, like live music performances and tastings. The Island also has a great selection of restaurants, where you can enjoy a delicious meal after a day of exploring.

You can also experience the making of their wines firsthand with a tour of the vineyard. Here, you’ll get to see firsthand how they create each one of their unique wines.

6. Visit Titanic Museum

The Titanic Museum is another great attraction in Pigeon Forge. This interactive museum showcases the history of this iconic ship and its passengers. It is an energy efficient venue, so it is also a good place for eco-friendly tourists to visit.

When you enter the ship, you will get a boarding pass with the name of an actual passenger. Then, as you explore the museum, you can learn about that person’s story and what happened to them during the tragedy.

This museum is a great learning experience for all ages and will be an unforgettable part of your Pigeon Forge vacation.

7. Go Camping

To make your trip unforgettable, be sure to check out the camping options in Pigeon Forge! Just make sure that you pick up your trash and limit your use of polluting vehicles.

The area has plenty of outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, and fishing. Keep warm clothes and plenty of snacks in your camping bag so that you can enjoy all the outdoor fun Pigeon Forge offers.

You can also explore famous attractions like the Smoky Mountains National Park, and Ober Mountain Ski Area, both easily accessible from the campsites.

8. Visit Wax Museum

The Hollywood Wax Museum is a famous attraction in Pigeon Forge. This museum features life-like wax sculptures of famous stars, musicians, and historical figures. It is a great way to get up close with some of your favorite celebrities while learning fascinating facts about them.

The museum also offers fun interactive activities such as the Superstar Challenge and the 5D Adventure Ride. In addition, you can take photos with the wax figures and take home some unique souvenirs. Some famous wax figures include Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Prince.

9. Visit Old Mill Square

Old Mill Square is the perfect place to enjoy a unique shopping and dining experience. This historic village features various shops and restaurants, including an old-fashioned candy store and a distillery.

The area also features The Old Mill, a historic gristmill operating since 1830. You can watch as the mill grinds fresh grains and even purchase some to take home.

So the Old Mill Square is a fantastic place to spend a day on your Pigeon Forge trip.

Enjoy Your Eco-Friendly Trip to Pigeon Forge

We hope you enjoyed our list of amazing things to do in Pigeon Forge as an eco-friendly tourist. With so many options available, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this beautiful city.

You definitely don’t have to leave a large carbon footprint while visiting this area. From camping and visiting the wax museum to exploring downtown and the Titanic museum, there’s no shortage of things to do in Pigeon Forge. So what are you waiting for? Pack up your bags and head to Pigeon Forge for an unforgettable vacation that the whole family will love!