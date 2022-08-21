8 Tips to Make Your Daily Commute More Eco-friendly

Climate change is a huge issue, and the environment is getting degraded more and more every day. This is why many environment enthusiasts are raising awareness to increase the use of eco-friendly products. Your commute can also become more eco-friendly if you want to contribute to protecting the environment.

Most means of commuting such as cars and public transport release a lot of harmful gas that harms the environment. But in this article, we will look at some of the alternatives you can use to reduce the release of these harmful gasses and help protect nature.

Various Eco-Friendly Options

Scientists have been consistently working on improving the overall transportation system. They have created various eco-friendly vehicles that do not harm the natural environment.

Here is a list of these vehicles that will help you protect the planet:

1. Walk to Your Destination

Walking is one of the best methods you can follow for your commute. If you want to travel shorter distances, such as taking your child to their school, going to the pharmacy to get some medicines, or going to the groceries to buy some daily essentials, you can go there on foot.

This reduces carbon emissions that harm the environment and keeps your body fit and healthy. If you do not have much exercise, then walking these small distances every day could help improve your health too.

2. Bicycles for Faster Maneuver

If walking takes a lot of time and you want a faster option while still ensuring environmental safety, you can buy a bicycle and ride anywhere you want. They are also good for your health and a perfect cardiovascular workout.

However, there are different types of bikes, and you need to be sure you are getting the right one. Road bikes or Gravel bikes are excellent on gravel paths, while mountain and cross country bikes are excellent on dirt tracks.

The more advanced E-bikes also use an electric battery, a great alternative to motorcycles and scooters.

3. Environment-Friendly Cars

Cars are one of the largest carbon emitters in the world. As the number of private cars increases, the amount of carbon released from these vehicles is increasing as well. A great way to reduce such carbon emissions is by switching to eco-friendly cars.

The main feature of these eco-friendly cars is that they do not burn fuel such as diesel and petrol for power. Instead, they use electricity to power their battery and travel.

Since these cars are not burning any fuel, no carbon is getting released from these vehicles, and the safety of the environment is ensured.

4. Carpooling with Friends and Colleagues

It is not uncommon to see multiple people owning cars in a work environment or among your friends. If each individual rides their own car, it would increase the overall amount of carbon emission and thus damage the environment.

If you and your friends or colleagues need to travel to the same location, or location near one another, instead of everyone using their own cars, you can use one car and travel together.

This method of traveling with only one person’s car is called carpooling, and it is a great way to help protect nature. However, this will not be effective if you and your friends live in different areas.

5. Properly Maintain Vehicle Engine

A worn-out engine is much more harmful than a brand new engine. A new engine will only emit carbon and other greenhouse gasses that are bad for the environment.

But a worn-out engine that has not gone under maintenance for an extended period will leak other harmful chemicals alongside the carbon gasses.

This is why you must repair your vehicle whenever it is necessary. Driving a worn-out car damages the environment and increases the risk of accidents and severe injuries.

6. Work Remotely When Chances Come

In this era of technology, you do not need to go to your workplace to work every day. Sometimes, when the pressure is low and you do not have much to do, you can work from home. This has two key benefits.

One, you can relax and have some time by yourself while you work. Two, you do not need to use your vehicle to travel to your office. Since you will not be using your car or motorcycle, you will not be releasing any harmful gasses and will be reducing your carbon footprint.

7. Compile Everything in One Trip

Some days you might need to get some groceries; other days, you must go to the laundry.

If you make multiple trips like these, you will be using your vehicle a lot and releasing harmful gasses.

If you must go out, try to do everything in one trip. This reduces commute time and reduces carbon emissions. You will save a lot of time. Try to fix a date in a month and do all the chores on that day.

8. Drive Smart

If you have to use your car regularly and do not have any other alternate options, you can reduce carbon emissions by following some easy methods.

First of all, do not try to accelerate and decelerate often. This burns a lot of fuel and thus releases carbon gas. Try to keep a steady speed at all times.

Do not use your air conditioning too much, and keep the windows open for natural air to cool you down. These will ensure you release the minimum amount of carbon while driving.

Final Thoughts

Scientists claim that the earth will be uninhabitable if such environmental degradation continues. A lot of species will go extinct, and humanity will face a lot of problems to survive.

This is why it is high time you switch to a more eco-friendly commute method and help safeguard the environment. We hope that this article has given you some ideas on how you can make your commute more eco-friendly while also being time and cost-effective.