Are Electric Cars Becoming More Popular in Recent Years?

We have previously talked about the importance of sustainability when choosing a car. Around the turn of the century, most people expressed interest in purchasing solar power cars. However, solar powered vehicles have not taken off as well as some people hoped. Challenges developing adequate batteries to store solar energy for these cars and making sure they can store enough power during the evening has been difficult.

Fortunately, other green cars are gaining popularity. Electric cars, in particular, are showing promise. However, electric cars are still not gaining as much traction as most environmentalists hoped. This could change in the future, though, as momentum is growing steadily.

Electric Cars Are Slowly Gaining Attention

There’s little doubt that electric cars are the future. The growing demand for electric cars is driven by a number of factors, including the government’s impending ban of new petrol and diesel cars, increasing environmental awareness and improved choice and support for drivers, UK sales of full-electric were up some 41% year-on-year in April.

Many people purchase electric cars to demonstrate their commitment to the environment. They will help lower our carbon footprint, which is an important consideration for many people in liberal circles. Therefore, electric cars are an important status symbol for some people.

The benefits are plain to see too. All-electric cars produce zero tailpipe emissions on the road, while being cheaper, smoother and quieter to run than their combustion-engine counterparts. They retain value and are increasingly covered by regular car insurance providers too.

Electric cars still make up a minority of sales, however, showing, for whatever reason, that many drivers are yet to be convinced. But further data from the International Energy Agency shows battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles increased in popularity every year between 2010-2020, with Chinese and European drivers at the forefront.

There were some 4.5 million electric cars on Chinese roads in 2020, plus 3.2 million in Europe, and those numbers will only have increased since, despite the impacts of the pandemic. Below we highlight which models are taking over, and how our charging infrastructure is expanding to service the growing demand.

Popular models on the market

The Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable model in the all-electric Tesla range and has sped ahead of its competitors since launching in 2020. It boasts an impressive 360-mile range.

The Kia e-Niro is another long ranger, covering up to 282 miles on a full charge with plenty of space inside for passengers and luggage. The Volkswagen ID.3 is winning admirers for its futuristic looks meanwhile, with the long-standing Nissan Leaf continuing to perform well too.

Other models high up on wish lists include the Audi E-Tron, the Hyundai Kona Electric, and the MINI Electric. But how are they keeping going?

Ever-expanding infrastructure

Thankfully, the UK’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure is growing every day. Years ago, drivers held legitimate concerns about getting stuck out in the sticks or having to take awkward routes to charge up. But at the end of April 2022, there were some 31,507 charging points at 19,707 locations – with over 1,200 added in the previous month alone.

These figures don’t include the points installed at homes or workplaces either, which will make the true figure far higher. With a 36% increase in charge points between 2020 and the end of 2021, it seems the UK’s infrastructure is keeping pace with growing sales.

Electric Cars Are the Future

Electric vehicles are the future of the sustainability movement. They will help lower our carbon footprint immensely. Demand should grow as more people express an interest in them.

Have you made the switch to an electric vehicle yet?