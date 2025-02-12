Parents today are taking big steps to practice more eco-friendly lifestyles, so they can give their children better lives. They are doing everything from using cloth diapers to choosing sustainable baby products. They really want do to everything they can to to reduce their environmental impact, especially in light of new climate disasters such as the fires in California.

A recent study found that 77% of parents would like to be even greener. One of the biggest examples of this trend is that they are buying more eco-friendly baby formula. Many parents are looking to buy organic, non-GMO, and responsibly sourced options that are not only better for their babies but also for the planet.

This growing demand for sustainable baby products is driving major changes in the market. Eco-friendly baby food, including formula, is gaining popularity as parents prioritize high-quality ingredients and ethical production. Experts predict that the market for eco-friendly baby food will be worth $17.7 billion by 2035, reflecting the increasing consumer shift toward sustainability. As awareness continues to rise, brands are responding with innovative, environmentally friendly formulas that cater to health-conscious and eco-conscious parents alike.

Some may think that all baby formula is the same, given that formula must meet specific nutritional requirements and safety checks. However, the reality is that not all formulas are created equally; depending on where they are made and what standards are in place, there can be differences in ingredients and overall quality.

European baby formula brands are known for being strictly regulated, crafting products of outstanding quality, and intentionally using the cleanest, most nourishing ingredients. Therefore, they tend to be better baby formula for the environment. Because of this approach to formula making, European formula popularity is on the rise. Organic brands like HiPP and Holle, in particular, are a top pick for parents looking for the best nourishment for their little ones.

Online retailers like Organic’s Best have stepped up to meet this increased demand and have made it super easy for parents to access organic European baby formulas at affordable prices from anywhere!

Keep reading, and we will explore why so many families choose European formulas to help their little ones thrive and why they turn to Organic’s Best Shop for top-notch service when shopping for the best European baby formula!

What Makes European Formulas So Special?

All European baby formulas are produced according to stringent standards, but those with a European organic certification must satisfy even more rigorous criteria and meticulous testing than conventional products, including:

Containing at least 95% organic ingredients.

It must be free of artificial colours, preservatives, and flavours.

Strictly limited use of chemical pesticides.

Artificial growth hormones are prohibited.

No GMOs are permitted.

These safeguards are in place as research has shown that infants are more sensitive to toxins at early stages of development. Moreover, early pesticide exposure can impact children’s health later in life. Thus, European organic certification helps parents rest easy knowing their little one’s diet is pure and offers a reduced pesticide burden compared to non-organic diets!

European infant formulas also have intensive guidelines for ingredients. For example, milk formulas must rely on a minimum of 30% natural lactose for the carbohydrate content, which mirrors the primary carb found in breast milk. Meanwhile, formulas from other countries may rely on ingredients like corn syrup, which is a more processed and less nutritious carb. Other controversial ingredients like rice syrup, sucrose, and carrageenan are also not used in Europe.

On top of all the reasons European baby formulas are a great choice, ethical farming is another appealing attribute. Sustainable farming practices are used to maintain and protect the environment. The cows and goats that supply the milk are fed an organic diet and are treated humanely. In fact, many even have their own names!

What Sets HiPP Baby Formula Apart?

If you have already started exploring your options for European organic formula, you have undoubtedly come across HiPP formula. HiPP is a German brand known for their next-generation organic formulas specially crafted to mimic breast milk.

Unlike other brands, most of HiPP European organic baby formula includes prebiotics from lactose and probiotics originally extracted from real breast milk. This powerful combination supports gut health and immunity and improves stool quality.

With the understanding that all babies have different needs, HiPP also offers a wide range of specialty formulas to cater to different health conditions, like HiPP HA (hypoallergenic) for cow’s milk protein sensitivity and HiPP Anti-Reflux for excessive spit-up.

Discover the Most Popular Organic European Formula Options: HiPP and Holle

Two of Europe’s most popular baby formula brands are HiPP and Holle. Both offer wholesome recipes crafted with high-quality ingredients to nourish and grow with babies. HiPP formulas are known for advanced breast milk science recipes, whereas Holle is best known for minimalist recipes that offer exceptional nutrition with fewer ingredients.

Both brands have an assortment of formulas based on goat or cow’s milk and have country-specific versions. HiPP and Holle also offer staged nutrition, which aims to mimic the synergy between breast milk changes and growing babies.

HiPP formulas are a great choice, especially if your baby has specific dietary needs, as they offer specialty formulas that Holle does not. But which brand is best for you will depend on your family’s needs, so we invite you to visit Organic’s Best to learn more about HiPP and Holle’s trusted formulas.

Trust Organic’s Best for Fast, Reliable Delivery

Organic’s Best is the number one choice for fast, reliable delivery of the best European formula; parents have rated their online shop 4.9/5 stars on Trustpilot! When buying formulas European formulas, choosing an authentic, reputable supplier is imperative. Organic’s Best’s formulas are sourced directly from official manufacturers and then stored in their climate-controlled warehouse until they are shipped to your home in a short window of 2 to 5 business days.

To make using their products easy, they offer English preparation instructions for their formulas and provide detailed product information on their product pages and blogs.

With Organics Best, shopping is made simple. Their expert customer care team is there to help and guide you with any questions. They’re even equipped with medical doctors for expert advice!

Benefits of shopping at Organic’s Best Include:

Insured Express Delivery: They exclusively ship all orders with insured express delivery.

They exclusively ship all orders with insured express delivery. Authenticity: Products are sourced directly from official manufacturers in Europe to ensure products are always authentic.

Products are sourced directly from official manufacturers in Europe to ensure products are always authentic. Long Expiration Dates: Their direct supply chain guarantees an expiration date of 6 months into the future or more.

Their direct supply chain guarantees an expiration date of 6 months into the future or more. Right Formula Guarantee: If your baby doesn’t love their first formula, they’ll send you a gift card to try out another box or can of formula for free!

If you are considering feeding your little one a wholesome European organic formula, we encourage you to learn about additional benefits and products at Organic’s Best. Try their free formula finder quiz today to find your best match!