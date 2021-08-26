Choosing Cool Cabin Beds For Kids in an Eco-Friendly Home

Eco-friendly homes have become far more common in recent years. In 2019, a study found that the number of eco-friendly homes increased 59% over the previous year.

Many of the ways that people make their homes more eco-friendly get more publicity than others. For example, almost everybody understands the importance of using solar power or other forms of renewable energy to reduce the carbon footprint of their home.

Other ideas to make homes greener don’t get as much attention but are still very important. Making them more compact is a good way, which is why tiny homes are more common these days.

However, making homes smaller is only going to work if you can use the space effectively and still get everything that you need out of it. This means that you have to downsize some aspects of your lifestyle, including having smaller beds.

As a parent, you need to consider using smaller beds for your kids if you want to be able to make your eco-friendly home work better. One way to do this is by using cabin beds.

Benefits of Cabin Beds for Green Homes

Cabin beds are a popular choice for children’s bedrooms thanks to their innovative space-saving design. They are particularly popular in eco-friendly homes. Simply raising the mattress base of a bed creates a huge number of opportunities for this multi-functional piece of furniture if you want to make the room smaller and more energy efficient. The range of designs and options on offer is sure to please your children as well as create some much-needed storage and play space.

With so much choice on offer, where to begin?

For starters, consider what you’d most like to achieve from your new piece of furniture. For many people, cabin beds are a practical solution to what is often one of the smallest rooms in a house or apartment, especially if you want your home to be eco-friendlier. If that sounds like it could benefit you, storage space should be the number one priority. Or perhaps you’re looking to create an interesting hang-out or play area for your child so that they can enjoy spending time in their bedroom? The first step is to decide what you’re looking to achieve by asking yourself the following types of questions…

How will my child utilize the space created by a cabin bed?

Cabin beds can be adapted to suit specific needs/personality types. For example, for children who are bookworms, a few bookshelves and a reading nook could create a beautiful cozy space. If your children need to do homework in their bedrooms, an under-bed desk can be a very savvy space-saver. Or if your priority is having somewhere to house an ever-growing toy collection, storage boxes may be top of your list.

How much storage do I need?

Is your child’s bedroom full of toys and clutter? Some of the simplest cabin bed designs accommodate huge amounts of storage space below the mattress in the form of fitted or pull-out drawer compartments. Looking at your preferred cabin bed designs, ask yourself whether they offer enough storage to keep the bedroom clear and clutter-free.

What color do I want?

One fantastic benefit of cabin beds is their versatility. From clean white to rustic wood effects, cabin beds can be created in a wide range of styles and colors. If your child loves the existing interior and color scheme of their room, simply select a cabin bed that matches their existing room.

What height of cabin bed is appropriate?

This might depend on the age and height of your child. At what height do they feel comfortable? First and foremost, this is a bed so you want your child to be cozy, safe and happy throughout the night. Cabin beds tend to have sidebars to keep children safe from night-time rolling, so safety should not be a concern.

How will your child climb in and out?

Again, depending on the height of the child and the bed itself, there may be more than one option. Traditional bunk bed style furniture will probably have a side ladder, but there are other alternatives that might be more user-friendly or more fun. Sliding or jumping out of your bed sounds like a great way to start the day!

Designing for a footballer, or a fairy princess?

Looking to create a cool teenage hang-out or a magical wonderland? Children’s bedrooms are the ideal place to experiment and have fun with interior design in an eco-friendly house. Search for a cabin bed with a theme in mind and you’re sure to come up with some exciting ideas. Or perhaps you’re looking for something that will last and evolve as your child grows up and their interests change. If so, think about a neutral design that will adapt to changing surroundings. This is the fun bit so why not explore some of the more adventurous design options? Remember, they’re only young once!

Cabin Beds Can Be Great for Making Homes Eco-Friendlier

Parents that are committed to sustainable living need to find ways to make their homes more energy efficient without compromising the comfort of your child. You want to have a smaller house, but you need to make sure your child has enough room still. This might prove to be challenging if you have a regular bed.

Fortunately, cabin beds can be a great solution. You may want to invest in one to make your house has a small carbon footprint while addressing the needs of your child.