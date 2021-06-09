Wonderful Tiny House Uses for Zero Waste Homeowners

The minimalist movement has extended into the housing market in the form of tiny homes. Whatever your opinion of them happens to be, you cannot deny that they’ve taken over social media in the last few years. People who don’t want to pay rent anymore are choosing a more sustainable, less wasteful way of life.

However, not everyone wants to let go of their home. For those who want to join the tiny house movement but don’t want to give up on their actual house, there is still a world of options. You can use your tiny home many ways without giving up any square footage to avoid waste and lower your carbon footprint. What are they? Let’s find out!

Cabin in The Woods

Everyone thinks that vacation homes are for rich people. However, if you choose to go small, you can have space in your budget for a tiny vacation home. Tiny homes are perfect for use as a small cabin getaway, and buying one from a company like Tiny Heirloom means they’ll be luxurious too! This is the perfect combination of sustainability and convenience.

A lot of cabins in the woods are made by hand. A tiny house is a perfect alternative for those who can’t or don’t want to make a cabin with their own hands. These smaller houses are more eco-friendly as they use innovative green technology to keep the house running. You can even custom-make a tiny house to suit your tastes, whether you like a modern vibe or more of a cottage feel. You get all of these benefits while still enjoying living in sustainable housing.

Portable Hotel

Is the cost of traveling the only thing that’s keeping you rooted? Unbind yourself and travel the world with your tiny house on wheels. Most tiny homes are designed so that they can be transported after linking to a car. The ease of transport would depend on the model of the tiny houses you purchase, so check with the company before you make your purchase.

If you intend on traveling solo, you can get a smaller tiny house that would give you a little room to move around, a toilet, and a room to get some quality sleep. As most tiny homes are equipped with environmentally-friendly systems like solar power, this is a much better alternative to a traditional hotel.

Business Opportunity

Do you have land that you would like to develop? While it is unsustainable to build a hotel, it also doesn’t have anything to set itself apart. If you have hotels or motels in your area, you would be competing with them, which is problematic. So instead, you can buy a few tiny houses to make a tiny house hotel!

This would give some much-needed style to an old-fashioned business idea, and you could also build a better life for your family. Tiny houses could be featured as the USP of your eco-friendly venture, and you could even end up on local news features because of the unique design! Most tiny homes come with beautiful functional water repurposing and even composting systems, which would save you a lot of money when you create your business plan.

Independent Living for Kids

Remember back when treehouses were the ultimate kids’ dream? Nowadays, everything is getting more expensive and wasteful. If your kids want to move out but don’t want them paying rent or going into debt buying a house, you can also search for small tiny houses with a small carbon footprint. There are even some who have designed a tiny house to fit in their backyard for their college kids!

Make sure the tiny house you choose has high-quality construction values and that it’s built to last. While tiny houses are cheaper than a traditional house, it isn’t the most tiny investment. This is also an excellent way to teach the younger generation about different ways to live sustainably like growing your own herbs, composting, using solar power, and more.

In conclusion, tiny houses are not just for builders or those who want to live a minimalist lifestyle. A tiny house forces you to reconsider the many wasteful habits our consumerist lifestyles have taught us. Since you utilize every bit of space and resources available to you in a tiny house, you can save a lot on your bills as well. More than anything, you can go to sleep at night in your tiny house knowing you’ve done your part to make this world a cleaner, greener place.