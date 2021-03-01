Top Three Spanish Stocks for Sustainable Investors

Are you serious about being a sustainable investor? As we stated in the past, it is important to purchase stocks in companies that are both committed to environmentalism and are likely to perform well financially.

There is a growing number of sustainable companies in Europe, especially Spain. There are a lot of great eco-friendly companies that you might want to invest in.

3 Best Eco-Friendly Stocks from Spain

In this fast-paced world of overachievers, it’s easy to see why so many people are exploring their options for a second income. Everyone wants to have a bit of extra spending money to live in luxury, and investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to potentially achieve this. You can be committed to sustainability, while also appreciating the thrill of living a more luxurious life.

The people in Spain, the biggest country in Southern Europe, are no different. Luckily, the culturally rich country is doing pretty well on an economic plan as well, which leaves people with plenty of excellent, eco-friendly investment options that international, eco-friendly investors might want to check out as well.

Banco de Sabadell

As you can tell by the name, Banco de Sabadell mainly works in the banking sector. The financial institution is pretty big in Spain, offering a range of services that include everything from personal banking to business loans. Something that’s recently caught the attention of many investors about Banco de Sabadell is a pretty significant fall in its stock prices. While this might seem like a bad thing to most, it’s quite the opposite in this case. As it stands, it seems that the events leading to the institution’s big net loss were a one-time occurrence.

The good thing about this is that most investors now have a chance to buy stock from Banco de Sabadell at much lower prices. What’s better is the projected growth for the company in the future. Banco de Sabadell has a ton of potential for the future. The company’s earnings are likely to grow pretty quickly in the next few years, making it an investment worth considering.

Banco de Sabadell is also taking a greater focus on sustainability. A little over a year ago, they talked about this in one of their press releases.

“By signing the Principles for Responsible Banking, Banco Sabadell joins a coalition of 130 banks worldwide, representing over USD 47 trillion in assets, in committing to taking on a crucial role in helping to achieve a sustainable future… As expressed in the Principles for Responsible Banking, Banco Sabadell is convinced that “only in an inclusive society founded on human dignity, equality and the sustainable use of natural resources can our clients, customers and businesses thrive,” the company stated.

Mediaset España

If there’s one thing that we can always count on, it’s that good entertainment will always do well. Luckily, Mediaset España, formerly known as Gestevision Telecinco is a big contender on the Spanish market. Some investors might be a bit iffy about investing in media companies, which are known to be pretty unpredictable, so learning more about investment funds compraracciones.com is a good idea. If by any chance something goes sideways, you can always mitigate your losses as the risks of investing are much lower with this method.

Mediaset España currently runs seven television channels, is big in the advertising game, and regularly invests in the production of various movies. What makes Mediaset España a top-notch potential investment is its hunger for more. The company is big on growth, looking for new opportunities at every corner to take it to the next level. With how things are going, Mediaset España has the potential to expand across multiple European countries and set up new locations there. It might be a bit of a risky investment, but it’s a risk that could pay off big time if things go well.

This company also talked about its pledge to focus on sustainability in its recent report to shareholders.

“The Mediaset Group is inspired by the principles of respect and protection of the environment and the local territory, and their impact on the health of humans and other living species. To achieve this goal, all Mediaset business activity complies with the highest standards of compatibility and environmental safety.”

Enagas

If you’re looking for an investment in a predictably stable sector that won’t let you down, then Enagas is one to watch. Enagas SA is a Spain-based company that mainly works with the transportation of natural gas, natural gas storage, and regasification. While it primarily operates in Spain, Enagas does have an international reach. Since the company imports natural gas and maintains underground storage facilities to keep the gas supply available in particular areas, it’s safe to say that Enagas is not going anywhere for a long time.

Of course, the sentiment that Enagas has a strong foundation for years to come is reinforced by the undying demand for natural gas and the company’s excellent services. Investing in Enagas is undoubtedly a good investment, especially considering that the company is currently trading at a five-year low. When the market inevitably rebounds, investors in Enagas are certainly in for a nice treat.

Enagas is another company that has become a major leader in the sustainability movement in Spain. The company has established a number of ambitious sustainability goals, which it has already exceeded or is making progress on. Antonio Llardén, the Executive Chairman of the company, says it cut CO2 emissions by 50% and is on track to be carbon neutral by 2050.