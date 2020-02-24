4 Sustainable Habits Anyone Can Start In 24 Hours

Sustainability is a major concern for many people. The United Nations published some alarming statistics about the need to move towards greener lifestyles. Fortunately, they also showed that we are making important progress. For example, the share of energy that is renewable rose to 17.5% by 2015 and has continued to trend upwards since.

Are you serious about living a green lifestyle? You can make some important changes without having to disrupt your life.

Simple Transition to a Greener Way of Living

If you’re like a majority of people in the civilized world, then you understand that climate change is a major threat to our society as a whole. The Pew Research study we linked shows that 68% of global citizens view climate change as a major issue.

As an individual, though, it can sometimes feel as if you can’t do anything to combat waste, emissions, and/or pollution. While you might not be able to stop major corporations from causing huge ecological problems, it is possible to adopt easy, green habits that ensure you’re doing your part for the environment on a daily basis. Here are four sustainable lifestyle choices you can start making today that will improve your mood and health:

Ditch the Plastic

Do you regularly purchase plastic water bottles, plastic cutlery, or plastic bags? If so, then know that there’s a better –– and cheaper –– alternative to buying disposable plastic items. Rather than wasting money and creating refuse, invest in permanent tupperware or a permanent water bottle, for example. Not only are these products more eco-friendly, but they’re more cost-effective in the long run as well.

Walk –– Don’t Drive

For many, commuting via car is a part of their daily routine. Some might not even be able to fathom the possibility of not owning a car. Yet, the reality is that automobiles are a huge contributor to carbon emissions. Thankfully, there are some easy and beneficial options you can explore that will reduce your dependence on your car. First, consider carpooling with those in your neighborhood or social circle. Second, look up public transportation alternatives in your area. And finally, walk, jog, or ride your bike when possible instead of driving. All of these other choices are preferable to driving alone.

Start Cooking More

It’s understandable why fast food is so appealing to so many. It’s cheap, it’s convenient, and, in many instances, it tastes great. However, eating fast food consistently isn’t just bad for your well-being, it’s bad for the environment as well. Fast-food companies use plastic and paper products that can’t always be recycled. Plus, excessive meat consumption –– in the form of burgers, chicken sandwiches, etc. –– is neither healthy nor sustainable. The stark truth is that most people should cut down on their meat consumption if they want to help the environment. On the plus side, by cooking more at your home, you can reduce the use of wasteful products such as fast-food plastics. And you can craft delicious meals without relying on high-fat meat products. Adventurous folks could even try out a holistic spring detox.

Go Electronic

Whether you’re looking up real reviews from patients of a medical clinic or a guide to filing your taxes, there’s no need to print out web pages you don’t plan to save. It’s almost always more convenient and eco-friendly to seek out electronic alternatives to traditional paper documents. This holds true for both personal and professional matters. So, embrace the cloud now!

Lead a Greener Lifestyle Today!

You don’t need to be inconvenienced in your quest to live a greener lifestyle. There are plenty of ways that you can practice green living today. These simple changes will make things much easier.