Fresh Start: Your Succinct Guide To A Sustainable, Holistic Spring Detox

A number of eco-conscious consumers are looking for new ways to decompress from the stresses of daily life. There are a number of sustainable self-care strategies that they can follow.

You can consider incorporating these practices into your life at any time of year, but the spring is an especially good time. If you are passionate about green living, you will remember that the spring is the time when the earth comes to bloom. This symbolizes a period of resurgence and beneficial change.

One way to achieve this is through a holistic spring detox.

The Benefits of a Holistic Spring Detox

Do you need an energy boost this spring? Put down the Red Bull and start watching your overall health. A few lifestyle adjustments can make a world of difference to the way you look and feel – and the best part is, you don’t need drugs or a dose of sugar to stay energized. Adding healthy food to your daily routine, and avoiding depressants such as alcohol will do more for your health than any amount of pills you can take. To top it all off, you will be helping the environment at the same time!

To get started, let’s look at the benefits of a holistic detox.

Why Detox?

The reason people like to detox is that the human body can be severely affected by the toxins that come as byproducts of food drink, and other external elements. It’s not enough that we eat a balanced diet to stay healthy; we need also to assist the body in getting rid of waste products that may pollute the blood and organs, and make us vulnerable to disease.

Your body has its own ways of eliminating harmful compounds, but often times we don’t provide it with the materials it needs to do this job properly.

Of course, there are environmental benefits of getting a detox as well. You should not overlook them. You can look at this article on the reasons that junk food is bad for the environment.

So, to get you started, these are some of the ways you can detox and boost energy at the same time.

Natural Ways of Boosting Energy Levels:

Get Proper Sleep

Lack of sleep is a sure way to get sick and lose your energy. The body needs enough time to rejuvenate and eliminate toxins – and without good quality sleep, this process is severely hindered. This is what happens when you sleep:

The body heals itself

Damaged cells are restored or eliminated

Immune function is strengthened

Stress levels are reduced

Stress hormones are reduced

New tissues are grown

Many more processes occur during sleep, so make a point to sleep through the night, and keep a regular sleeping pattern.

Avoid Smoking and Alcohol

Cigarettes and alcohol are depressants that don’t do anything for you except damage your health and give you a false sense of well-being. They also compromise your ability to sleep and fight disease, so avoid them at all cost. If necessary, speak to a health expert about finding help to quit alcohol and cigarettes. You should also know that smoking tobacco is terrible for the environment.

Reduce Stress

Keep stress levels low because it has a significant effect on your physical as well as mental health. Stress alters multiple physiological processes and may contribute to low energy (not to mention, causing depression). Find out the most effective method for keeping your stress levels down and start on it today.

Have Proper Diet

We are what we eat. People don’t realize how much food plays a role in their mental and physical health. Remember, fresh food (from the farm) has a higher vibration compared to processed or deep-fried junk, so ignore the energy boost you get from eating cake or fries; those are empty calories and they damage your health in the long run.

Consume a Diet Rich in Vitamins, Minerals, and Protein

When you provide you body with all the nutrients it needs to function, you make it easier to maintain good energy throughout the day. By the way, we’re talking about mental energy as well, because when you consider the things that affect your mood, food plays a big role in releasing hormones that help keep you happy and healthy.

Start on a diet that’s rich in vitamins, protein, and minerals. Keep in mind that none of these nutrients will make you fat. For the sake of maintaining a healthy body weight, watch your carbs and starch.

Drink Plenty of Water

Water is the most important nutrient for detox. Without water your body wouldn’t be able to remove toxins from the liver and kidneys; and furthermore, your nutrients wouldn’t even be transported to the cells. Drink at least 8 glasses of water every day for high energy, clarity of mind, and smooth skin.

Practice Regular Exercise

If by any chance you don’t exercise, it’s possible that you may have low energy and have trouble with stress, indigestion, weight gain, and low immune function. Exercise targets multiple areas of your body and mind, and it is important for managing weight and preventing heart disease. Simple exercise like jogging is all you need to increase blood flow to your lungs and other organs, and to push out toxins through sweat.

Understand the Health and Environmental Benefits of Following A Detox Diet

Detoxing can be great for both your own health and the environment. The most immediate benefit to detoxing is the fact that your body gets rejuvenated and your energy levels rise. Long-term benefits include a lower risk of disease and infection. Don’t wait until your muscles groan or your organs fail to detox – start now and make it part of your lifestyle. You will also realize that detoxing involves cutting back on certain toxins that are terrible for the environment, such as junk food and tobacco.