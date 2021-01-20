6 Amazing Eco-Friendly Bedroom Design Ideas for Sustainable Homeowners

Our planet is suffering more and more each day. NASA reported that the sea level rose eight inches over the last century, which shows the importance of taking drastic action.

We can’t excuse being negligent bystanders, since we all have the ability to do something about it. From the products we buy to the way we travel, almost everything we do impacts the environment.

If you’re an eco-conscious person wanting to make a positive lifestyle change, one of the best ways to reduce your carbon footprint is by going eco-friendly for bedroom design. From upcycling old furniture to choosing sustainable bunk beds for kids, there are plenty of things you can do.

Whether you’re an interior designer or simply have a creative eye, keeping the room we sleep in eco-friendly is something we can all do. You can start by getting an eco-friendly mattress, but there are plenty of other changes that you should make as well. Perhaps you have some old clothes that you don’t know what to do with or some tired looking furniture that you’ve become bored with. Well, instead of throwing them away and sending them to landfill, transform them into something else.

Use recyclable materials, buy locally, or channel your inner artist and make some homemade decorations. When it comes to making your room eco-friendly, you don’t even have to redecorate. A small change can also make a big difference.

While an environmentally conscious house is the ultimate goal, your bedroom is a great place to start. Transform those four walls into a tranquil space that will make you and your family happy. So, if you’re ready to start your eco-friendly design adventure, we have rounded up some of our favorite ideas.

Upcycle, upcycle, upcycle!

Re-designing your bedroom doesn’t have to be expensive. The next time you’re in the room take a look around and look at the items you have. Think about how you want the room to look and decide if any of those items could be transformed into something else. For example, old and unwanted t-shirts often make unique pillowcases. If you have any glass bottle lying around, why not make them into a trendy lamp instead. The birthday cards that have piled up might make some interesting wall art while an old chest of drawers just needs a lick of paint. Not only will you reduce clutter without throwing it away but you will also have lots of fun in the process.

There are a lot of great ways to practice upcylcing. We previously talked about some upcyclcing ideas tried by the Brighton Open Market a few years ago. You could try something similar for your bedroom.

Think eco

If you have upcycled as much as you can and still need to purchase some furniture, it’s always best to source your decor from eco-friendly brands. Often recycled or made from sustainable materials, these items tend to last longer. From a new mattress for your bed to the paint you put on your walls, there are a whole host of eco-friendly products on the market. If you are in need of bunk beds for kids, choose something made from natural materials instead. Reclaimed wood is another cost-effective way of keeping your carbon footprint down. Ranging in price and style, this way you can indulge in some guilt-free shopping safe in the knowledge that you are taking care of the environment.

Give back

If you have lots of clutter that you can’t make use of, the greenest option is to donate it. Send old clothes to your local charity shop and old bedding to a homeless charity. Whatever you donate to charity is one less thing in the landfill. Alternatively, pass on things to friends and family or see if anyone would like to trade with you instead. The best tip we can give is to leave the bin out of it.

Shop locally

Did you know that long delivery journeys have a significant impact on your carbon footprint? Stop buying from big named websites and shop locally instead. Not only will you be helping the local economy but you will also cut down on the amount of petrol used by those big retailers. There are a lot of great environmental benefits of shopping locally.

Low energy temperature control

We all like to feel warm and snug in bed but this often comes at a price. The use of heaters and air conditioning units burn a lot of energy. In order to reduce the amount of power you use, there are some things you can do. Get some extra blankets and bedding for those wintry nights and use a low energy heater, preferably with a timer, where necessary. Shades or blackout curtains can keep the room cool during summer.