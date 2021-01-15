Amazing Approaches to Cycling for Promoting a Greener Lifestyle

There are a lot of changes that we can make to lead more sustainable lifestyles. One of the best ways that you can help make a difference is by cycling more. This can be a great way to travel in an eco-friendlier way.

According to a 2008 article by John Pucher and Ralph Buehler titled “Making Cycling Irresistible”, there is almost no environmental harm from riding a bicycle. A lot of experts are trying to encourage people to ride bikes more frequently to lower their carbon footprint.

However, arguments about sustainability haven’t been enough to encourage people to embrace bicycling. There are other arguments that need to be made, which include understanding the different types of bicycles and cycling techniques.

Environmental Factors with Cycling

If you want to jump on the cycling bandwagon but are not sure how, first you should identify what type and style of cycling best suits you and your goals. If you spend some time thinking about what you hope to achieve physically, mentally, or both, as well as how much time, money, and energy you can dedicate to this hobby then you will be able to make an informed decision based on facts as opposed to an impulsive one based off what seemed right at the time.

We previously talked about the eco-friendly benefits of riding a bicycle. However, you may need to learn more to practice it effectively and lower your carbon footprint.

Types of Bikes

Regarding cycling there are three main categories of bikes, traditional, stationary, and motorized. With the latter becoming increasingly popular although somewhat of a newcomer. Electric bikes are a great way to combine your desire for using cycling as both a workout and a passive hobby. These motor-powered bikes allow you to depend on, or not, their technology to facilitate your ride. The best electric bike on the market is going to be the one that performs at the highest level and gives the rider a high-powered motor, large mileage range, and a throttle and eliminates the need to pedal completely.

Stationary bikes are a great middle between a motorized outdoor bike and a traditional two-wheel bicycle. These machines can be used to upgrade your at-home fitness game in a way that outdoor fitness bikes cannot since riding them is not dependent on any climate, terrain, or timeline barriers. Coupled with an app of your choice, these bikes can elevate your riding experience by incorporating elevations and speeds that you would not be able to control live in the outdoors.

Traditional bicycles are not to be overlooked though, the saying if it’s not broke don’t fix it, definitely applies here. The beauty of the original version of the bike is that it is highly adaptable. Consumers can purchase based off their desired needs at the time, and then change or update their original purchase as their desires vary. For example, something as simple as switching out the tires on your bike can transform it from vessel for leisure to high performance fitness machine.

Benefits and Lifestyle

As you learn about the types of bikes it is also important to research the benefits associated with both indoor and outdoor cycling, so that you can make the most informed decision. The most obvious difference being inside vs. outside but there are other distinctions to consider. For example, impact. A stationary bike is going to give your lower body a great workout as you power through your legs and glutes, while a road bike is also going to incorporate your upper body and core as you need to maintain balance with a road bike that is not necessary on a stationary one.

Honestly evaluate your lifestyle as it relates to the addition of this hobby. Are you someone who is externally motivated? Then perhaps an outdoor bike that you must physically bring yourself to is going to hold you more accountable than one that is more conveniently placed inside your home. Available time is another lifestyle factor to consider. If you are short on free time, or find yourself enjoying physical activity in non-traditional hours, then perhaps a stationary bike that’s use is not dependent upon weather and time of day is a better fit for you.