Eco-Friendly Homeowners Must Secure Sliding Glass Doors

There are a lot of investments that you can make as an eco-friendly homeowner. We have talked in detail about the importance of purchasing solar panels to power your home with renewable energy.

However, there are other eco-friendly home improvements that don’t get nearly as much attention. One way people can make their homes more sustainable is by investing in sliding glass doors. These doors can improve energy efficiency by helping homeowners get more solar heat in the winter and enabling them to easily open the door to circulate the air without an air conditioner during the warmer months.

They are also made from 100% recyclable sodium carbonate and limestone. This is important for helping the environment, since many other forms of glass can’t be easily recycled.

Unfortunately, despite their eco-friendly benefits, sliding glass doors have a downside. They make your home less secure. Please keep reading to learn how to address this change.

Eco-Friendly Homeowners Must Take Steps to Secure their Sliding Glass Doors

Your home should be your safe haven, where you can relax and feel secure. You shouldn’t have to accept less security as a tradeoff for living in an eco-friendly home. Unfortunately, many homes are burglarized each year, and sliding glass doors are often to blame. Since these doors are becoming more common with sustainable properties, this risk might grow. As a result, many people are in need of sliding door repair to enhance their security.

A sliding glass door is a weak point in your home security, as it can be easily forced open or broken. However, there are some simple things you can do to help secure your door and keep the burglars away.

Unfortunately, these same features that make them so desirable also make them a target for burglars. We will look at some of the measures you can take to secure your sliding glass door.

How to Secure a Sliding Glass Door on Your Eco-Friendly Home

It is important to note that securing your sliding glass door is a process that may involve a couple of steps. We will look at some of the most effective ways to secure your door.

Install an Eco-Friendly Security Film

One of the best things you can do to secure your sliding glass door is to install a security film. This film makes it much more difficult for burglars to break the glass and gain entry into your home. The film also holds the glass in place if it is broken, making it more difficult for burglars to enter.

There are a number of eco-friendly security files worth looking into. You can try some made with polyolefins or other polyesters, which are more environmentally friendly plastics.

Install a Bar or Rod Made from Recycled Metal

Another effective way to secure your sliding glass door is to install a bar or rod. This prevents the door from being forced open from the outside. There are a number of different types of bars and rods that you can choose from, so be sure to select one that fits your needs. You can go the eco-friendliest route by using one made with recycled metal.

Add a Deadbolt Lock Made with Recycled Metal to the Door

In addition to a bar or rod, you should also add a deadbolt lock to your sliding glass door. This makes it much more difficult for burglars to force the door open. Be sure to choose a high-quality lock that is difficult to pick. With a deadbolt lock, it makes it difficult for burglars to use a crowbar or other tool to force the door open. Again, you can go the eco-friendliest route by using one made with recycled metal.

Reinforce the Frame

If your sliding glass door is not properly secured, then it is possible for burglars to simply remove the entire door from the frame. As a result, it is important to reinforce the frame of your door. This can be done by adding screws or bolts to the frame.

Install Alarm System

Another effective way to secure your home is to install an alarm system. This will help to deter burglars and alert you if someone does try to break into your home. There are a number of different types of alarm systems available, so be sure to choose one that meets your needs.

Invest in an Eco-Friendly Comprehensive Home Security System

Last, but not least, you should consider investing in a comprehensive home security system. This type of system includes a number of different features, such as motion detectors, cameras, and alarms. This system can be customized to meet your specific needs.

There are a lot of eco-friendly home security options to consider. Keep in mind that 60-80% of your home security system’s energy will be used by the camera. You can find an eco-friendlier alternative that uses a digital camera, which consume less energy.

As you can see, there are a number of different things you can do to secure your sliding glass door. By taking the time to implement these security measures, you can help to keep your home safe from burglars.

The best way to be able to make the most of these measures is by hiring a professional company for sliding door repair.

Protect the Sliding Glass Door of Your Eco-Friendly Home

Your sliding glass door is an excellent addition to your property and you need to enjoy every part of it. They are especially common in eco-friendly homes. However, burglars may threaten your peace of mind by invading your home. With the tips discussed above, you can secure your sliding glass door so to keep burglars away.

Your sliding glass door is an excellent addition to your property and you need to enjoy every part of it. They are especially common in eco-friendly homes. However, burglars may threaten your peace of mind by invading your home. With the tips discussed above, you can secure your sliding glass door so to keep burglars away.