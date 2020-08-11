Maintaining An Eco-Conscious Lifestyle During COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has had a profound impact on countless individuals across the globe. In light of the ever-worsening threat presented by COVID-19, many of us are feeling frustrated, frightened and isolated. Additionally, since this pandemic has facilitated so many changes in our daily lives, eco-consciousness has become an afterthought in many households. However, leading an environmentally conscious lifestyle and staying safe from COVID-19 don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Anyone eager to do their part for the environment amidst the current crisis should consider the following pointers.

Invest in Energy-Efficient Appliances

When many people mull the prospect of investing in energy-efficient appliances, they wind up being deterred by the short-term costs. While it’s true that purchasing new appliances may make a short-term dent in your finances, replacing outdated appliances with energy-efficient alternatives stands to save you a fortune in the long run. As the name suggests, these appliances consume less power and fewer resources and are therefore less costly to operate. So, if your dishwasher, washing machine, refrigerator or any other big-ticket appliances have seen better days, prioritize energy-efficiency when selecting suitable replacements. Not only will this help reduce your carbon footprint, it will also lead to a noticeable decrease in energy costs.

Additionally, to minimize potential exposure to the novel coronavirus, make sure any purchasing or delivery options you select entail little to no person-to-person contact. Should interaction with other parties prove unavoidable, don a protective mask and make sure everyone else present is doing the same.

Minimize Driving

Venturing out in public while this pandemic is in effect can be risky, especially with so many people refusing to wear masks and take other basic precautions. Since staying home is among the most effective ways to limit your risk of infection, there’s never been a better time to do less driving. For maximum safety, limit driving to essential errands, like grocery store pickups and pharmacy trips, and make a point of combining errands whenever possible. Furthermore, look for businesses that provide no-contact pickup options, and never interact with another party unless both of you are securely masked.

If you own a vehicle that supports alternative fuels, now may also be a good time to explore alternatives to traditional gas. Fortunately, CNG fueling station construction is on the rise.

Take Up Composting

Although most U.S. households have come to embrace recycling in some form, composting has yet to catch on in the same manner. While many of us have toyed with the idea of taking up composting, few of us wind up following through. However, with people now spending more time indoors and preparing most of their meals at home, composting has never been a more viable option for many households. In case you’re unfamiliar, composting refers to the practice of collecting and combining organic waste to create an effective soil aid. Among the things that can be placed in a backyard compost bin are dead leaves, twigs, grass clippings, fruit pieces and vegetable waste. As your compost pile grows, it will need to be regularly turned with a dependable compost tumbler.

Start a Backyard Garden

If your family is accustomed to dining out on a consistent basis, the onset of the novel coronavirus is likely to have thrown a wrench into your usual meal routines. Now that most households are regularly dining in and trying out new recipes, why not take things a step further and start growing your own produce? In addition to being a fun, eco-conscious hobby, backyard gardening can ensure that your family always has an abundance of fresh veggies and help you save money on groceries. Just keep in mind that backyard gardening is often a matter of trial and error and you’re bound to experience the occasional setback in your quest for a prosperous garden.

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone whose life hasn’t been impacted by COVID-19 in some form or another. Since no one who’s been around for under a century has ever experienced a pandemic of this magnitude, it’s safe to say that the vast majority of us are in uncharted territory. Due to rapidly rising infection rates and the lack of a vaccine, most of us have made sweeping changes to our everyday lives. Of course, protecting ourselves from the novel coronavirus needn’t preclude us from maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle and working to reduce our carbon footprint.