4 Must-Have Sustainable Items to Live an Eco-Friendly Life

To this day, climate change is a problem that is nowhere near being solved. With each passing year, the statistics are getting higher and higher. Up 44% from 2009, people worldwide are acknowledging the importance of talking more about climate change. Better yet, could you do something about it? And, it all starts in the places that we know: our home.

Individually, it is possible to go green through food, habits and actions. It’s surprisingly simple how little things can make a positive change. For example, by purchasing eco-friendly items, we can join Greta Thunberg’s global movement to make the world a better place. It all starts with a tiny step. For a better life, here are four must-have sustainable items:

Glasses

Athleisure

Coffee Mug

Grocery Bags

Glasses:

This first choice may not be an obvious one. However, our mind is drifting towards things we use the most. With eyewear being a vital fashion accessory, why not go for sustainable glasses? Although the road is still long, some well-known brands are working towards an eco-friendly culture. With that said, the results are outstanding.

Worldwide, eyewear designers are pitching in their ideas into manufacturing sunglasses and eyeglasses from the extraordinary. Have you ever tried recycled plastic frames? What about wooden sunglasses or eyeglasses? A common misconception around people realizes that an eco-friendly product cannot be stylish. We’re here to prove you wrong! Some of the best-selling products are from sustainable materials.

Is the same for glasses? YES! Innovating brands and small businesses are redefining fashion. By creating modern ecological frames, you are contributing to enhancing the environment by looking confidently chic.

Athleisure:

Who doesn’t like to get their errands done in an enjoyable outfit? For those unfamiliar with the term, athleisure is a style of casual and comfortable clothing. It is suitably designed for your workouts and everyday wear. Now that spring has arrived, it is time for a new transition. By that, we mean a shift towards saving the planet through wellbeing and self-care.

It is essential to pay attention to what you buy. Hollywood actress, Kate Hudson, realized the threat of climate change and wanted to do something about it. In 2013, she co-founded Fabletics with two other business partners. The company has partnered with so many other celebrities, like Demi Lovato and Kevin Hart, to making an athleisure line made from durable materials.

In September 2019, Milan’s fashion week was all about going green. The audience witnessed recycled fabrics and carbon-neutral outfits on the runway. Believe it not; people are now consciously switching from their preferred brands to another because of social values and environmental approaches.

As mentioned earlier, the pursuit of ultimate sustainability comes from small acts. With athleisure, it can be from organic cotton tops to yoga shorts made from recycled nylon. Why not finish your housework or enjoy a trip to the grocery store while looking sustainably fabulous?

Coffee Mug:

No day starts well until you have had your first sip of coffee. Instead of passing by Starbucks, why not go for a reusable coffee mug which you can bring to work? If you plan to live a healthier life in 2021, you should start thinking about the tiniest details. By healthier life, we mean your personal life and Earth’s life too.

Companies are launching reusable coffee mugs in different colors, shapes and sizes. We can safely say that you can travel anywhere with it. All you have to do is pick the one that speaks to you most. George Sowden’s travel cup for HAY is made of stainless steel with a plastic lid on top. It can keep drinks hot for 12 hours straight and cold for up to 24 hours. If you live in a place where it gets freezing, you don’t have to worry about your coffee turning into ice.

You probably never thought that an item like this exists. But isn’t it genius? Not only do you guarantee yourself drinking hot coffee. Also, you save money and reduce waste too!

Grocery Bags:

Did you know that an estimated 500 billion to 1 trillion plastic bags are used around the world? Look again at the large number. Plastic by itself is a huge problem. In the United States of America, some places eliminated the idea of plastic bags at the grocery shop. They offer an alternative that works out fine: bring your bags.

So, what is the alternative? Just like that, a clever invention of reusable grocery bags appears to save the day and the planet too! You can find your go-to shopping bag in different sustainable materials, colors and designs. If you are still thinking twice about buying them, maybe these reasons will change your mind:

First, they are cost-effective. You only need to buy the bags once. You can use your shopping bags for years ahead and never throw them away. Second, they can carry far more weight than plastic bags. Third, many employees at the grocery store prefer them over plastic ones for quicker bagging. They are larger so you can fit more products inside. Last, they are easier to carry. We’re talking about the cloth handle, which is much easier for the hands. Do you hate the cuts from plastic bags as much as you do?

Conclusion:

Small acts do have a giant impact for the long term. Nobody is perfect, and we are all trying our best to make tiny changes to live a better life. There are different ways to help the environment and fight for climate change. Let’s keep in mind the people who lost everything when natural disasters occurred. So, next time you want to buy something, think of future generations, think green.