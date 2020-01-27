The Right Signage Is A Critical Element Of Sustainability

Are you struggling to create a profitable green business? You need to look at the signs that you use. They might help you boost your green brand, which will help you earn more customers.

A team of entrepreneurs recently held a discussion in Kansas. They talked about their shared desire to move towards more sustainable business models, but they weren’t sure how to go about it. They have been discouraged by statistics showing that it is difficult to create a profitable green business, as this Harvard Business School post highlights.

They aren’t alone. Businesses often don’t know what steps to take to make their businesses truly sustainable. They often look entirely at big changes that can help them reach their goal of sustainability. They don’t realize that there are a lot of small changes that can collectively make a larger impact.

The issue isn’t that the demand for sustainability isn’t there. Sustainability is becoming more popular among entrepreneurs all over the country. They are starting to realize that most customers want them to embrace green business practices. One study found that 55% of customers in several dozen countries are willing to pay more for green products.

The issue is that companies need to be sincere and consistent about their commitment to sustainability. This means that they need to invest in green signs.

Green Signs Are a Huge Part of Eco-friendly Business

When it comes to making your business more environmentally friendly there is a long list of things you can do to make it easier for yourself. One of which is to make more use of signage. Here are a few suggestions of how you can do that.

Order signs that have good environmental credentials

If you need to buy new signs or replace your existing ones, try to buy them from somewhere like mydoorsign.com. They, and many other firms, sell versions that are made from environmentally friendly materials. The majority of them are still plastic. But, usually, it is recycled plastic. Besides which if you are going to use them outdoors this kind of plastic can be a greener option in the long-term. Potentially a sign made from this type of material would last for decades. On the other hand, one made from wood or other organic materials would be likely to rot and need replacing several times during that same period.

Use signs to remind your staff of the need to be green

Even in this always-on digital age, static signs are still a very good way to get a message across. So, potentially you could use them to remind your staff of the need to think green.

Use signs to share clearer recycling instructions

Instructional signs can be very helpful in doing this too. The obvious example is signage that helps to make recycling easier. Studies show that providing clear instructions improves recycling rates.

Put no dumping signs up outside your business premises

In many places, fly-tipping or dumping is a big issue. For some reason, people no longer seem to be prepared to take things to official collection points or dumps. This is causing all kinds of problems for everyone. Having a pile of rubbish on the perimeter of your premises is not a good advert for your business. Not forgetting the fact that it is very expensive to get it picked up.

The other problem is the damage this type of dumping is doing to the planet. High levels of pollutants are leaching into the soil because so many things are not being properly disposed of. You can read more about the effects this illegal dumping is having on the environment, by clicking here.

All of the above are good reasons to try to stop illegal dumping from happening on the perimeter of your business premises. Putting up no dumping signs can be surprisingly effective. This is because, in many places, if someone still leaves their trash in an area where there are signs, they are deemed to have committed a serious offense. As a result, habitual dumpers, like unscrupulous builders will tend to go elsewhere. If you want to learn more about how you can reduce the chances of your business premises being used as a dump, click here.

Make Green Signs a Priority

The above are just a few examples of how good signage can help your business. There are many more. But, today, we wanted to focus on how they can be used to help you to work in a more environmentally friendly way.