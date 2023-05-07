Faxing, also known as facsimile transmissions, has existed in one form or the other since the 1800s. However, in the 1980s, it became a feasible concept in business. For a long time, it was defined as sending an image or text document over a phone line. Time and technology have, however, brought forth internet faxing, which proves to be a sustainable business move in more ways than one.

For instance, it has ensured that the process no longer needs paper or ink to send documents. Thus, this article will show you how to fax without a phone line by choosing internet faxing as a sustainable business move.

Why Internet Faxing Is A Sustainable Business Move

There are several reasons why internet faxing is a sustainable business move. Some of these are:

1. Increases Communication Speed

In this fast-changing world, communication speed could be the difference between your business thriving or falling apart. Internet faxing allows you to send documents and images, meaning the message will reach its destination faster than regular fax machines.

For perspective, traditional fax machines weighed factors like the type of machine from which the fax is sent and received and the size of the document sent. On average, sending a message is estimated to take between one minute and one hour. Internet faxing, however, takes place almost instantly, depending on the internet speed and size of the document.

2. Receives Faxes From Anywhere

Internet faxing is not location-bound. You can send and receive faxes to and from any place in the world as long as you can access the Internet. Many services in the market even have provisions to let you send and receive faxes to your email address as long as it is active. Traditional fax machines, however, were geographically limited as they depended on a standard phone line to transmit. They were also affected by cable quality, interference from other electronics, etc.

With it, your team can work remotely and keep the communication going, and you can also communicate with individuals in different parts of the country or the world. It is one of the ways internet faxing is a sustainable business move.

3. Improves Customer Service

Internet faxing lets you send and receive faxes from any device with Internet access. One benefit is that your customers can reach you no matter their location. In the same breath, you can respond to your customer queries quickly, efficiently, and in real-time.

It also lets you streamline communication with your team, which translates to improved customer service and business operations.

4. Saves You Time And Money

Internet faxing is a sustainable business move because it saves your business time and money. You can send and receive faxes anywhere in real-time. You no longer must go to a post office or change locations to send or receive a document. It saves you weekly hours and sums of money you would have otherwise spent on other essential matters.

Also, with internet faxing, you no longer need to pay for dedicated lines or use your phone to send documents. You also rid your business of the additional charges you would have incurred if you still used a phone fax service provider. Furthermore, you don’t have to invest in the maintenance of your machines or spend sleepless nights worrying about running out of paper.

5. Increases Your Business Visibility

Another reason internet faxing is a sustainable business move is that while saving you time and money, it also makes your business more accessible to customers. It gives you access to billions of people across the globe who use the Internet to search for products and services.

Internet faxing makes it possible to reach these new customers, share your products and service catalog with them, and promote your business at a fraction of the cost. It also gives customers worldwide interested in your products and services an avenue to reach out and inquire.

6. Ecofriendly

Eco-friendliness is an important concept not only to the environment but also to your business. Unlike phone faxing, internet faxing does not use paper or ink to send documents. With that, you can eliminate the need for printing and distributing hard copies of your documents which can reduce your carbon footprint and save the environment.

Parting Shot

Internet faxing is a sustainable business move because it saves time and money while providing a more efficient level of service. Far from that, it also helps your business reduce its carbon footprint and has a global reach.