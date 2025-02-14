Eco-Friendly Telehealth: Enhancing Emergency & Disaster Care

Telehealth plays a vital role in promoting both sustainability and improved healthcare access. By reducing the need for in-person visits, telemedicine has significantly lowered the carbon footprint of healthcare, cutting emissions by approximately 1.44 million tons of CO₂ annually.

This reduction comes from decreased travel, energy use in medical facilities, and overall resource consumption. With the global healthcare sector contributing nearly 4.4% to global net emissions, shifting toward virtual care helps mitigate environmental harm while ensuring patients receive timely medical attention. Additionally, telehealth minimizes waste from medical supplies and reduces strain on hospital infrastructure, making healthcare more efficient and eco-friendly.

As climate change becomes a growing concern, hospitals and healthcare organizations are taking action. In fact, 69% of hospitals have publicly committed to addressing climate change, recognizing the need for sustainable practices in medicine. By expanding telehealth services, healthcare systems can further reduce their environmental impact while improving patient outcomes. Remote consultations increase accessibility, particularly for rural and underserved populations, decreasing disparities in care. This dual benefit—enhancing public health while reducing emissions—makes telehealth a key component in building a more sustainable and resilient healthcare system.

Before, during, and after disasters, medical professionals and first responders are slammed. They must first prepare for the disaster and evacuate community members. Then, they must save people who are either stranded or in dire situations during the disaster.

The wake of a disaster is a stressful period where medical professionals and first responders struggle to care for everyone as quickly as possible. Today, this has become slightly easier due to the influx of advanced telehealth firms. Now, medical professionals can care for patients without having to see them in their offices.

So, how does the modern renaissance of telehealth affect disaster relief? Follow along as we explore the many benefits that advanced telehealth has when it comes to emergency medical services.

Telehealth: One of the Best Modern Disaster Relief Tools

Ever since early 2020, patients, doctors, and medical administrators alike have changed the way they view telehealth. Telehealth has never been more widely available or nearly as finely tuned. The ability to provide advice and insights to people in need without seeing them in person. This is going to help healthcare businesses take action to help the planet as well improve healthcare.

Today, this invaluable resource is especially useful regarding natural disaster relief for many reasons, such as:

Preemptive Care

It’s easy to assume that disaster relief only applies to the wake of a hurricane, wildfire, or tornado. However, many people struggle to get medical help before, during, and after natural disasters. For example, you may know a hurricane is hitting your town right around the time you’re scheduled for an appointment.

In that case, you may not be able to get a refill for a prescription you need to maintain a good quality of life. Telehealth makes it so that doctors can care for patients before such disasters strike so they aren’t left without the help they need. Don’t hesitate to look into your telehealth options if you’re worried about not being able to get the help you need because of an upcoming disaster.

Improving Access

It’s no secret that medical professionals and emergency services are stretched thin during disasters. Between the chaos, destruction, and large volume of medical emergencies, it’s hard to get to enough people. Luckily, advanced telehealth helps lighten the load and improve relief access to thousands of people.

Now, advanced telehealth practices can increase personnel during disasters to accommodate as many people as possible. They can talk to people on the phone and chat over video and proceed from there. Granted, they may have to dispatch emergency services to some people.

However, the ability to filter through hundreds of thousands of people makes it easier to provide quick care. This also makes it easy to determine who needs specific medical attention at any given time. Advanced telehealth practices can work with medical facilities and first responders to coordinate care.

Counsel Traumatized Community Members

There’s no denying that disasters often traumatize entire communities. Many people within said communities may need counseling to come to terms with how their lives have changed since the disaster. Luckily, telehealth firms make it much easier for people to get mental health help without a brick-and-mortar office.

This also helps people who otherwise wouldn’t seek such help due to the unnecessary stigma surrounding it. Advanced telehealth firms typically offer help from licensed professional counselors and social workers to help the community. This is no less important than medical attention for disaster-related injuries.

Aiding First Responders

First responders have an unbelievable undertaking during disasters. They save lives and help hundreds and even thousands of people in a particular community. During this time, they must also prioritize who gets what type of medical attention.

This is a tough job as they unfortunately must prioritize some type of care over other cases. That is necessary as the supplies and available medical facilities are limited during disasters. Advanced telehealth services can help lighten the load by handling some of the cases.

Telehealth firms can work in conjunction with first responders to coordinate care. Some people may not need to be airlifted to a hospital, but they could use help from telehealth nurse practitioners, doctors, and counselors. This makes it easy to coordinate care during such an uncertain and scary time.

Advanced Telehealth Is Critical to Modern Disaster Relief

The world is more connected than ever, and telehealth is a big part of that. Being able to offer medical services to stranded community members during disasters is invaluable. Advanced telehealth is already impressive, but it only seems to improve with each year.

This can help first responders and traumatized community members alike because of the improved accessibility. Sadly, it’s necessary, but at least we live in a world where the people who need it most can quickly get help without visiting a hospital.