How To Stay Eco-Friendly On Instagram While Traveling

If you’re a frequent traveler, you probably love to share your photos to Instagram. Vacations are fun and exciting! It makes sense to want to share them with your friends and followers. However, what you may not have considered is that there are good ways to share and some not-so-very-good ways.

It’s possible to annoy people with your photos and not even realize it. If you want to avoid putting people off and they enjoy your trip updates, follow these do’s and don’ts of Instagramming while traveling. This advice might just save a friendship or two.

1. Do: Share Your Best Stuff

If you’re on Instagram, you likely want to have a significant number of followers and good engagement on your photos. You might use an Instagram growth service to check out the best site to buy Instagram likes as a boost to your individual efforts. Once you’ve put in the work to engage and maintain relationships with your fans, you don’t want to lose them by oversharing.

No one wants to see a photo of every single thing you do on your trip. People aren’t interested in all the tiny details like your airport check-in or the fast food place you stopped at for lunch. Be careful to choose your best and most share-worthy photos to post on Instagram. Wow your audience with gorgeous sunsets or an exotic locale. You don’t want your followers to feel spammed.

2. Don’t: Be the One Who Humblebrags

You know that person, right? The one who posts a photo of him enjoying a bright colored drink with an umbrella in it on a pristine white, sandy beach, captioning it, “Don’t you wish you were here?” No one wants to have their nose rubbed in the fact that they’re not on that lovely vacation and they’re stuck at work like every other average day.

Instead, share images that are fun and beautiful, but watch the tone you use in your caption. Feel free to inform folks of the interesting destination you’re visiting or tell them a funny story about something that happened to you while traveling. You want your posts to be interesting to those who view them.

3. Do: Be Original

Most of us can say we could be happy if we never have to see another photo of a woman’s legs as she lounges by the pool. This particular shot has been done to death. Shake things up a bit by injecting your own personality into your travel content.

Show your followers quirky shots of you striking signature pose in front of a notable landmark. Add audio or video to your Instagram Story as a way to narrate the highlights of your trip. Be original and show people your authentic personality. They’ll enjoy learning about your travels so much more when you’re telling the story in your own unique way.

4. Don’t: Ignore Your Commenters

Sure, you’re on vacation, and this is a time for you to relax. But don’t forget that the whole point of social media is to be social. People will lose interest and rightfully feel annoyed if they take the time to comment on your fabulous photos, and you can’t even spare a couple minutes to reply. This is especially true if you continue adding more posts to the mix.

If you can make the time to drop multiple photos of all the fun you’re having, be sure to invest a moment to engage with your followers. People don’t like to talk into a void. They appreciate the validation and respect it shows you acknowledge their comment. Show them you’re taking their comments, questions and advice into consideration. And they’ll be more apt to keep following your journey.

5. Do: Tell a Story

Instagram is a photo sharing site. You should always aim to capture spectacular or moving images. It’s also good to think of ways you can portray more with each image. People want to get a feel for what you’re doing on that wonderful trip in a new place. There’s so much to see and do, with plenty of commentary to share along the way. Take time to communicate that to your followers.

Not only should your pictures convey what’s happening on your journey, but you have a lot of room to expand that story in your caption. Don’t be afraid to get wordy. Your followers are interested in the details of your excursion. Just dropping a photo with a few words doesn’t bring people into your experience and invite them to engage with you. Go deeper and share more. You’ll be glad you did.

6. Don’t: Forget to Have Fun

When you’ve followed all of the above tips and your audience is really interacting with your story, it can be tempting to keep giving them more of what they want. However, don’t forget that this is your getaway. It’s easy to get caught up in finding the perfect shot, uploading photos right away and looking for feedback from your friends and then realize you’re not truly experiencing your vacation.

You can’t appreciate and take in the sights, sounds and vibe of a new destination if you’re spending all your time distracted with social media or trying to meet others’ expectations. Instead, pause before you reach for your phone.

Be sure you’ve had a chance to enjoy whatever magical moment has caught your attention. Share it with your companions if you have friends or family on the adventure with you. Then take a minute to grab a few photos to edit and post when you have time to dedicate to them.

Conclusion

These do’s and don’ts should help you to find a balance between having and amazing vacation experience and sharing it online with your followers. Instagram is a great platform for this type of content. Follow these tips, and your Instagram followers will enjoy your updates while you have a fantastic time on your trip.