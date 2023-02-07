Sustainable Travel Tips for Solo Female Tourists in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest oil producing countries in the world. Therefore, many people would probably be surprised to hear that the country is taking massive steps to improve sustainability.

Therefore, a growing number of eco-friendly tourists are considering visiting this Middle Eastern country. This article will help female eco-tourists make the most of their experience.

Why Women that Care About Sustainability Are Visiting Saudi Arabia

As we have stated in the past, eco-tourists should support communities that prioritize sustainability. Since Saudi Arabia is becoming more focused on environmentalism, more women are starting to visit this area.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has outlined a number of huge initiatives that the Saudi Arabian government is taking to lower the country’s environmental impact. This involves promoting renewable energy to lower its carbon footprint and finding new ways to preserve the environment.

Eco-tourism World reports that Saudi Arabia is taking new steps to improve sustainable tourism. The country plans to increase annual tourist numbers to 100 million visitors while still protecting the planet.

One of the measures that they are taking to promote sustainable tourism is The Red Sea Project, which aims to draw more tourists to the western coast of Saudi Arabia while using renewable energy and minimizing waste. They also intend to increase the city of Riyadh’s green space from 1.7 square miles to 28 square miles under the Green Riyadh.

As the country becomes more fixated on sustainability, it will become a greater attraction to tourists that care about the planet.

What Female Eco-Tourists Need to Know About Visiting Saudi Arabia

A growing number of women are looking to Saudi Arabia as an eco-tourism destination. While there are a lot of steps that they can take to lower their carbon footprint during their trip, there are also some other things that they need to know. This includes finding experiences with a low carbon footprint during their trip.

Saudi Arabia is a truly one-of-a-kind destination that combines traditional and modern cultures in a captivating way. Despite the appeal, traveling to the kingdom can be intimidating, especially for solo female eco-tourists.

However, many women are undeterred and are eager to explore the local culture and visit some of the country’s most famous landmarks and attractions. There are a lot of things that they can do without leaving a large carbon footprint during their trip. To fully experience all that Saudi Arabia has to offer, it is recommended to rent a car in Jeddah. This allows for greater independence and flexibility, making it easier to navigate the city and explore at your own pace. When renting a car, be sure to follow local laws and customs, such as wearing a headscarf for women, to ensure a smooth and respectful experience.

In this article, we provide a comprehensive guide for women travelling to Saudi Arabia. From understanding the local culture and customs to taking precautions for safety, to being aware of any restrictions or challenges, we aim to provide all the information you need to make the most of your trip. Whether you’re looking to visit the Great Mosque of Mecca, explore the ancient city of Jeddah, or simply immerse yourself in the local culture, Saudi Arabia offers a unique and unforgettable travel experience for eco-tourists. And by following our tips, you can make the most of your solo journey and safely experience all that this fascinating country has to offer.

Here are some great places to visit without leaving a large carbon footprint.

Saudi Women’s History

In the past, women in Saudi Arabia had limited rights and opportunities. However, the kingdom has undergone significant changes in recent years, and women now have more freedom to travel, work, and participate in public life. Despite these changes, some restrictions still exist, and women are expected to adhere to traditional cultural norms.

Is Travelling In Saudi Arabia Safe For Women?

The safety of women travelling to Saudi Arabia has been a concern for many, but the country is generally safe for travellers. The kingdom has a low crime rate, and the police are quick to respond to any incidents. However, as with any destination, it is important to be aware of your surroundings and take precautions to ensure your safety.

How Is It Like?

Travelling to Saudi Arabia can be a unique and eye-opening experience. The country is home to some of the world’s most famous landmarks, including the Great Mosque of Mecca and the ancient city of Jeddah. The local culture is deeply rooted in Islamic traditions, and visitors will have the opportunity to experience the country’s rich heritage and hospitality.

Should You Visit Saudi Arabia?

Whether you should travel to Saudi Arabia or not, depends on your personal interests and priorities. If you are interested in exploring a new culture and learning about the kingdom’s history, then a trip to Saudi Arabia might be right for you. However, if you are concerned about safety or uncomfortable with the country’s cultural norms, then it may be best to consider a different destination.

What To Put On When Travelling In Saudi Arabia?

Women are expected to dress modestly when travelling in Saudi Arabia. This means covering your arms, legs, and head. Visitors are also expected to wear abayas, a traditional garment that covers the entire body.

Things To Be Aware Of

Before travelling to Saudi Arabia, it is important to familiarise yourself with the local customs and laws. For example, alcohol is not widely available in the country, and it is illegal for women to drive. However, visitors can rent a car in Jeddah, which is a popular city for tourists.

Advice About Safety

When travelling to Saudi Arabia, it is important to take precautions to ensure your safety. This includes being aware of your surroundings, avoiding quiet or isolated areas, and avoiding travel after dark. It is also a good idea to inform someone of your plans and to carry a charged cell phone at all times.

Travelling Alone Vs. Travelling With Males

Travelling as a solo female in Saudi Arabia can be challenging, but it is also an opportunity to experience the local culture and make new connections. If you are travelling alone, it is important to be aware of the cultural norms and to take precautions to ensure your safety. However, solo travel may not be suitable for everyone, and some women may feel more comfortable travelling with a male companion. This can help reduce the risk of harassment and provide a sense of security.

Harassment And Other Women’s Experiences When Travelling

Harassment is a concern for many female travellers in Saudi Arabia. However, the kingdom has strict laws against harassment, and visitors are encouraged to report any incidents to the police. Despite this, some women may still experience harassment or discomfort while travelling in the country.

Female Travel Resources

There are many resources available for women travelling to Saudi Arabia, including travel guides, websites, and support groups. Before travelling, it is a good idea to research and reach out to these resources to help you plan your trip and address any concerns. The embassy of your home country in Saudi Arabia can also be a valuable resource for information and assistance during your trip.

Travelling to Saudi Arabia can be an exciting and enriching experience for solo female travellers. Despite the country’s restrictions, such as modest dress codes and limited entertainment options, women can make the most of their trip by renting a car in Jeddah, immersing themselves in the local culture, visiting the Great Mosque of Mecca and the ancient city of Jeddah, and exploring the country’s stunning natural landscapes, including deserts, mountains, and valleys. It’s important to understand the local culture and customs, take precautions for safety, and be aware of restrictions or challenges, but with the right preparation, women can safely engage with the country’s fascinating mix of traditional and modern cultures, rich history, and vibrant arts scene, making for a truly unforgettable travel experience.

Make the Most of Your Stay in Saudi Arabia as an Eco-Friendly Traveler

A growing number of women are interested in eco-tourism. Since Saudi Arabia is taking new steps to lower its carbon footprint and preserve green spaces, it can be a great place to visit. The tips listed above will help them make the most of their experience.