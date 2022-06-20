3 Ways to Celebrate An Unforgettable Eco-Friendly Vacation in Bulgaria

According to an article we wrote in 2014, Bulgaria does not rank well on sustainability metrics. However, this is starting to change. You can do your part to help the environment if you are going on a trip to Bulgaria.

Bulgaria is one of the most underestimated destinations in Europe. However, this probably comes with some economic reasoning, but we are still trying to find a proper reason not to go there for a vacation!

Its diverse nature and culture can offer a little something for every taste. It can be the perfect place for a fun and eco-friendly vacation.

You will want to make sure that you enjoy your holiday without leaving an unnecessary carbon footprint. Keep reading to learn more about creating an eco-friendly vacation.

Enjoy an Eco-Friendly Trip to Bulgaria

Here are a few ideas for an unforgettable eco-friendly vacation to Bulgaria for your next trip!

1. A lovely skiing spot

Skiing can be an eco-friendly way to enjoy your holiday. However, you have to go about it in the right way.

The most important thing is to choose an eco-friendly resort. Eco Hotel Imenieto and Eco Hotel Momata are known for their commitment to sustainability. You also want to use eco-friendly equipment and recycle jackets and skis that you don’t need anymore.

Coming to Bulgaria in the winter may seem like a massive challenge to turn into a wonderful vacation as there is a lot of snow and temperatures fall drastically during this season. However, Bulgaria is a lovely skiing spot with many resorts which can offer lovely genuine snow tracks as well as reasonable prices. Not to forget about the warm basins and pools in the resorts for the winter. A real pleasure for the soul and the body.

2. Hiking the mountains

One of the best ways to enjoy an eco-friendly holiday in Bulgaria is to hike the mountains. According to Responsible Travel, a Bulgarian geologist developed a network of “eco-trails” before the turn of the century. The goal was to draw people away from the resorts, which were creating a lot of pollution at the time. Bulgaria has helped lower its carbon footprint by shifting people towards outdoor activities in the mountains.

If you are into hiking or you just enjoy being in nature, Bulgaria is the spot. It has amazing nature and beautiful sights everywhere. While hiking you can see so many breathtaking views where you feel like you are on top of the world somewhere in heaven. What is the best about it is the village culture? People in the villages rarely speak English. However, they are warm and nice and will offer you a warm meal anytime regardless of the fact that you cannot really communicate with them. And I promise this will be the most delicious meal in your life. It is made with love, just like everything else in Bulgaria.

3. Sea and Parties

Enjoying the beautiful oceans or attending one of the many amazing beach parties in Bulgaria can also be a wonderful way to have an eco-friendly holidays. However, you need to make sure you do it the right way. You don’t want to go on a boat that creates a lot of unnecessary pollution. You also have to make sure that you get rid of any party favors that you use. Recycle them if at all possible.

If you are on the wild side and love parties, the Bulgarian seaside is probably the right destination for you. It is affordable and offers excellent quality accommodation and food. There are some specific spots like Sunny beach where you can find the eye of the party hurricane. It is tourist and foreigners-friendly. It has a loud music culture for every taste.

On the other hand, if you would like to relax and just sunbathe Burgas is a city to die for. Lovely beaches and a calm sea accompanied by good beach food trucks and good service will be there to make your vacation unforgettable. Burgas is surely a place where kids are very welcome and people love foreigners.

Enjoy the Wonders of Bulgaria in the Most Sustainable Way Possible

Bulgaria has a wonderfully vibrant and friendly culture where you shall always feel at the right place. You can enjoy the experience without harming the planet if you follow the tips listed above. It is surely not the country with skyscrapers, but it has something to give you to make your holiday amazing.

