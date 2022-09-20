9 Excellent Ways to Start Traveling More Sustainably

Do you want to be more sustainable on your next trip? You aren’t alone. A growing number of people are trying to practice eco-friendly tourism.

Sustainable tourism does not have a negative impact on the environment or local communities. The concept is focused on meeting the needs of tourists and host communities while protecting and enhancing cultural heritage and the natural environment.

Sustainable tourism is becoming a lot more popular. One survey from February showed that 72% of people want to travel more sustainably. However, many don’t know what steps they should take.

You can start traveling more sustainably by taking some easy steps. One of the first things to do is to find an accommodation for your period of stay. Finding sustainable rentals can be easily done online and beforehand on platforms like Rentola. You can search for renting options from a myriad of homeowners that have decided to list their property on the site and find the most sustainable option. You can choose to rent an apartment, which is a more sustainable way of traveling than staying in a hotel as it doesn’t require the construction of new buildings, which can have a negative impact on the environment. It also supports local communities as the money from your stay goes directly to the homeowners.

Great Ideas for Eco-Friendly Tourists

Now let’s look at different ways you can become a more sustainable traveler. They can do wonders when trying to lower your carbon footprint.

Plan your trips in advance to avoid last-minute flying

Flying is one of the least sustainable ways to travel. It produces a lot of carbon emissions, which are harmful to the environment. If you can, plan your trips in advance so that you can take advantage of early bird specials and other deals that can help you save money and reduce your carbon footprint.

Consider taking a train or bus instead of flying

Airlines are taking more steps to be eco-friendlier. This is encouraging. However, they are still not nearly as sustainable as other travel options.

Trains and buses are much more sustainable than flying. They produce far fewer carbon emissions, so they’re better for the environment. Plus, traveling by train or bus can be a lot more enjoyable than flying. You can take in the scenery, chat with your fellow passengers and get to your destination without all the hassles of airport security and baggage claim.

Book accommodation that offers recycling and waste sorting facilities

You can help the environment by choosing accommodation that offers recycling and waste sorting facilities. This way, you can be sure that your waste will be properly disposed of and won’t end up in landfills. There are a lot of places that should offer this, especially in western countries where recycling is mandatory.

Bring your own water bottle and snacks instead of buying them on the go

One of the easiest ways to reduce waste while travelling is to bring your own water bottle and snacks. This way, you won’t have to buy disposable bottles of water or packaged snacks that generate a lot of waste. A lot of cities offer free tap water which is safe to drink. Having your own water bottle makes more sense when traveling in these places.

Plus, it’ll save you money in the long run!

Use public transportation whenever possible

Take public transportation or walk whenever possible. This is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint while traveling. Walking is the best option, but if that’s not possible, take public transportation instead of hailing a cab or renting a car. This will also help you save money and get to know the local area better.

Avoid using plastic bags and straws when travelling

Plastic bags and straws are a major source of pollution. They end up in landfills or the ocean, where they harm wildlife. So try to avoid using them when traveling. Bring your own reusable bag and water bottle and say no to straws when ordering drinks. If you need a straw, try to ensure it is a paper one if you haven’t already got your own.

Be respectful of local cultures and customs

When traveling to a new place, it’s important to be respectful of the local culture and customs. Do some research before you go so that you know what to expect. When in doubt, always err on the side of caution. When visiting a new place the locals appreciate tourists that slow down and take everything in. You will be able to mix well with the local community and truly immerse yourself in local traditions.

Respectful travelers are welcomed everywhere!

Go off the Beaten Path

One of the best ways to reduce your impact as a traveler is to go off the beaten path. Avoid tourist traps and instead explore the lesser-known parts of a destination. This way, you’ll get to experience the true culture of a place and support local businesses, meaning the global tourist companies aren’t the only ones benefiting from mass tourism.

Plus, you always end up having an amazing time visiting the lesser-known spots.

Research sustainable tour operators

If you’re interested in traveling more sustainably, research sustainable tour operators. These companies are dedicated to reducing their environmental impact and supporting local communities. They offer a variety of tours and activities that are both eco-friendly and fun!