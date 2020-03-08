Customer Targeting for Commerce Marketing: 5 Successful Strategies

The sophistication and ease of use of modern technology certainly grant businesses some huge advantages that we could only dream of in decades past. If you are studying marketing or have an interest in eCommerce as a career, you may be wondering about how to optimize customer targeting and commerce marketing in the contemporary era to boost sales for your company.

A New Marketing Frontier

There are big data advancements happening within the marketing industry, including developments in AI. We now have access to more customer information than ever before, which can make the online shopping industry more efficient. But even in its modernity and relative ease, there is a learning curve. Within this growing field, what are some strategies that make a standout customer experience for shoppers?

Market research can be largely automated, and data can be easily stored and converted into reports thanks to marketing information systems. It’s easier than ever to collect customer data and use the insights to understand online shoppers and predict where their interest will turn next. It’s also easier than ever to reconnect with customers and draw their attention toward new offerings if you know where to look. It’s true that email response rates have declined, and customers are spreading their time online across more sites and devices, but here are some tested strategies to reach and reengage with your target customers.

1. Clever Incentivization

If you’re running an online store, it’s nearly certain that you’ll have seasonal buyers or customers who only buy at certain times, like cyber Monday, Black Friday, or during the holiday season. You can use recurring ad campaigns to draw these customers back in during these times or offer them special discounts. You can also reengage lapsed shoppers by sending them offers based on their last purchase dates.

2. Niche and Location-Based Advertising

Consider location-based advertising. It’s easy enough to check online shopping trends by state these days, and this gives online retailers some great information. Using Google Trends, U.S. Packaging and Wrapping was able to find the top five ranking states for a variety of products. With information like this, you can more heavily advertise your products in the states where they’re most popular. If you find that your products are popular in more specific locations, like certain towns, you could even use geofencing to advertise to customers in that area.

3. Getting (Everyone) Online

A smart next plausible step is to convert offline customers to online. If your business operates both a traditional storefront and an online shop, you can likely entice your in-person customers to shop online with you as well. You can send personalized offers to their email address or give them promotional codes in exchange for completing an online survey. This gives you more information to work with and leads them to your site, greatly increasing the odds that they’ll shop online with you.

4. Positive CRM Practices

In everything you do, remember to implement good customer relationship management (CRM). Positive CRM practices are critical for customer retention. This basically refers to your efforts to build relationships with current and potential customers, and it’s a critical part of customer service. Bright Pattern offers great CRM solutions for your customer contact center ranging from advanced customer analytics to an advanced cloud-first approach. The Bright Pattern contact center software solution is the only true omnichannel cloud platform. Customers can contact your agents through their preferred method whether that’s a call, webchat, text, SMS, or email. Chatbots can even assist customers with simple inquiries, ensuring calls reach a resolution as efficiently as possible. Offering a standout customer journey ensures your business stands out and makes retaining customers much easier.

5. Attention to SEO

Finally, consider the impact of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) in the digital age. If you’re running an online business, you’re certainly no stranger to SEO and its importance in your ongoing success. Making continuous efforts to improve optimization isn’t just good for your rankings—you can also bring in more customers. New keywords can help lead new customers to your site, improving design aspects like page load times and responsiveness will improve user experience and retain customers, and more content and social media marketing shows off your business as an expert voice in your field.