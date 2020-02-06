Here’s Why Energy Star Certification Still Matters

Energy Star is one of the leading figures concerning energy efficiency — a reputation they’ve established from years of producing excellent products. It’s easy for people to get swept away in green certifications and awards when many businesses are developing new criteria. However, Energy Star comes out on top for its thorough guidelines and comprehensive certification process.

Companies are opting for green certification in an era where practicing sustainability is more urgent than ever. It sets them apart from the competition and lets them rest easier knowing they’re doing what they can to protect the environment. It’s a wise move in a landscape saturated with eco-friendly organizations all vying for the attention of morally conscious consumers.

The Benefits of Energy Efficiency

Energy-efficient appliances save consumers money by using less energy to operate than standard devices. They come in countless forms, such as TVs, refrigerators and washing machines. Some lighting solutions boast brighter illumination for less wattage, while many dishwashers claim less water usage for the same cleaning effects. Every energy-efficient appliance has its specific benefits, created for making people’s lives easier.

Using less energy diminishes the reliance on fossil fuels like coal and diesel, which contribute to climate change and resource depletion. Some electronics function using only solar power, which supplies renewable energy to the electrical grid instead of more fuels. Batteries store solar electricity for later use, making it useful even after the sun sets.

Improving existing operations is often more cost-effective than creating brand new ones. This reason is why some construction companies prefer retrofitting old buildings when they’re developing green architecture. An already-existing company can use its current energy practices as a marker for what to improve to earn a certification.

What Does Certification Entail?

Certification doesn’t end with appliances — it also extends to buildings. Eligible buildings must meet the criteria set by the EPA depending on their geographical region and use. The certification isn’t a one and done deal either. Building owners must reapply annually and have a registered architect or professional engineer inspect the premises. A rating of 75 or higher categorizes a business as being Energy Star certified.

A certification instills trust with consumers by ensuring them that a business is faithful to its clean claims. Sustainability is a growing movement and rightfully so, but that means some people will join only for appearances. Receiving a certification from a trusted agency promises consumers that organizations are dedicated to upholding their sustainable notions.

A green rating also gives customers a comprehensive look at what eco-friendly means. A lot of terms float around related to environmentalism — including organic, clean, natural and ethical. These classifications often leave consumers wondering about what they’re getting when they buy a product or patronize an organization. Is the label accurate, and what does it mean in the context of that industry?

A certification enables people to research the criteria and figure out what they’re getting. There’s less confusion about what applies and what doesn’t, leaving people confident about where their money goes.

A Green Future

Construction companies will find it increasingly significant to meet green criteria for the houses and public buildings they construct. Landlords and homeowners want structures that will offer them returns on their investments. One of the more straightforward ways to accomplish that is through Energy Star certification. Buildings with this stamp use 35% less energy than non-green structures and can receive up to 16% premiums for rental prices.

There’s no doubt that energy efficiency offers numerous advantages within economic and environmental spheres. Most business owners prefer making decisions that benefit them on multiple levels, and earning a certification is an undeniable avenue. As concerns about ecological health grow, more builders, businesspeople and consumers will prioritize trusted eco-friendly labels.

A green future is more than possible if people take the chance. There’s little to lose except high energy bills, pollutants and unsustainable materials. Everyone will be better off from choosing quality over quantity.

Certification Earns Trust and Proves Dedication

Energy Star certification still matters in an ever-expanding world of sustainable programs. If anything, it’s opened the door to new initiatives across the globe, allowing millions of people to make energy-efficient choices. It’s effortlessly easy to save money and help preserve the environment in this eco-conscious world.