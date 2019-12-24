Environment
5 Tips for Recycling While Traveling
The global climate crisis continues to erupt, and everyone must play a part. Recycling is a huge aspect of protecting the planet. Yet so many nations continue to perform poorly when it comes to recycling rates. In the US, just 35% of waste is recycled.
Everyone has a role to play. When traveling, you can also recycle. Here are some of the top tips for recycling while traveling.
Think Outside the Box
When traveling overseas, you need to think outside the box. Unless traveling to a modern, developed country, recycling isn’t as accessible as it is back home. Many countries don’t even have recycling facilities like Rotobale available.
The way around this is to use less and travel in a more sustainable fashion. For example, think about not using plastic bags and bringing your own. Avoid using plastic cutlery. Bring your own headphones and other gadgets from home also.
Be Responsible When Dining
Choose to eat only at restaurants that use real cutlery and plates. The plastic cutlery industry is worth $2.6 billion every year. You can help put an end to single-use plastics by not using them.
Alternatively, you can bring your own set of cutleries. Many travel cutlery options are collapsible, thus making them easier to transport.
Additionally, when you eat street food or food at small vendors, avoid taking those extra napkins, wrapping papers, and containers.
Purchase the Right Toiletries
A huge amount of waste comes from the little plastic bottles of shampoo and soap you find in hotels. Bring your own from home.
These days there are many travel friendly shampoos and bodywashes you can take on a plane without getting flagged by airport security.
Bringing your own toiletries from home means you use less plastic.
Collect Your Trash for Recycling
A lot of places recycle but have few recycling bins. Furthermore, studies say that people are less likely to recycle when away from home.
Train yourself to carry your waste with you and find a recycling bin, rather than tossing it in the nearest trash can.
Stop Printing Everything Out
Did you know that most people start damaging the planet the moment they leave home?
There’s no reason to print out boarding passes in 2019. Practically every airline has an app that allows you to get a digital boarding pass.
Furthermore, if you’re packing checked luggage, invest in a reusable luggage tag. This can be used time and time again to tag your luggage.
Plus, it’s much more convenient because you don’t need to keep rewriting your information repeatedly every time you fly.
Last Word – Traveling Sustainably for the Future
Little changes can make all the difference when you travel. Obviously, you can also cut down on the number of flights you take and opt for more domestic vacations, but if you’re not willing to do that you can still play your part in reducing waste.
Thinking about how you can recycle more and use less will not only help save the planet but encourage others to do the same.
What do you do to recycle when you’re traveling?
5 Tips for Recycling While Traveling
5 Ways to Make Your Business More Eco-Friendly
6 Important GreenTech Trends To Watch For In 2020
Should Eco-Tourists Use Travel Agencies Or Go Solo?
Demystifying The Net Environmental Impact Of CBD
How To Reduce Asbestos Harming The Natural Environment?
Simple Hacks to Slash Your Environmental Footprint for the Holidays
How You Can Celebrate An Environmentally Friendly Christmas Or Holiday
Decoding And Slashing Environmental Impacts of Urethane Pre-Polymers
Minimizing Waste In The Home: 8 Helpful Tips
How You Can Celebrate An Environmentally Friendly Christmas Or Holiday
How To Reduce Asbestos Harming The Natural Environment?
Simple Hacks to Slash Your Environmental Footprint for the Holidays
Should Eco-Tourists Use Travel Agencies Or Go Solo?
6 Important GreenTech Trends To Watch For In 2020
5 Tips for Recycling While Traveling
5 Ways to Make Your Business More Eco-Friendly
Demystifying The Net Environmental Impact Of CBD
Trending
- Environment6 days ago
How You Can Celebrate An Environmentally Friendly Christmas Or Holiday
- Environment5 days ago
How To Reduce Asbestos Harming The Natural Environment?
- Environment6 days ago
Simple Hacks to Slash Your Environmental Footprint for the Holidays
- Economy1 day ago
Should Eco-Tourists Use Travel Agencies Or Go Solo?