Eco-Friendly Consequences of Choosing Between Dry Hire & Wet Hire

When you are trying to run an environmentally friendly company, there are a lot of different factors that you have to take into consideration. You have to think about the importance of using renewable energy. You have to also consider the benefits of using goods that include natural materials that are easily recyclable.

However, many people neglect to consider the environmental consequences of hiring workers the wrong way. As the Green Business Bureau points out, you have to hire employees that care. You need to think about the benefits of wet and dry hire options when hiring employees for your eco-friendly company.

However, before we delve into the environmental impact, we want to give a primer on the two options.

What Are Wet and Dry Hire Options?

People often get confused about the difference between ‘dry hire’ and ‘wet hire. In this post, we’ll explain the key differences between the two, and highlight some benefits of each. Then we will discuss the environmental ramifications of each option.

By understanding the different types of hires available, you can make an informed decision about which option is best for your needs and the planet. Here’s what you need to know!

Difference Between Dry Hire & Wet Hire:

Dry hire is when you source and supply your staff member or contractor, while wet hire is when you source and supply staff through an agency.

Wet hire is often seen as the simpler option, as the agency will take care of all the logistics, including finding and vetting candidates, managing payroll, and providing insurance. However, it can be more expensive than dry hire.

A dry hire is a great option if you have specific requirements that you need to meet, such as certain qualifications or experience. It can also be more cost-effective in the long run, as you don’t have to pay agency fees.

Furthermore, for filling and excavating the earth and disposing of waste, wet hire earthmoving equipment is also required.

Benefits of Dry Hire:

It’s typically much cheaper than hiring a technician or operator along with the equipment.

It allows you to have more control over the setup and operation of the equipment. This is especially important if you’re not familiar with how to use the equipment or if you need to make last-minute changes to the setup.

Dry hire can be a great way to test new equipment or services before you commit to using them for a larger event.

It’s a great way to get back up equipment or services in case something goes wrong with your main setup.

It allows you to avoid the stress and hassle of dealing with last-minute equipment problems or malfunctions.

In addition, you can dispose of the building for an event or wedding by following these 5 sustainable ways of disposing of the buildings.

Benefits of wet hire:

When a company hires workers and earthmoving equipment through a staffing agency, it can reduce its administrative and HR costs.

Also, the company avoids the costs of onboarding new employees, such as training, developing job descriptions and manuals, and setting up computers and email accounts.

Using a staffing agency allows companies to bring in specialized workers for short-term projects without the hassle and expense of hiring and training a full-time employee.

Finally, using a staffing agency can help companies comply with labor laws.

Is Wet or Dry Hire Better for the Environment?

As an eco-friendly business owner, you are going to have to think about the impact that each of these options could have on the environment. You will want to consider the following questions before making your decision:

How knowledgeable is your internal culture about eco-friendly practices? You might be working towards building an eco-friendly brand for your company. However, you and your staff might lack the knowledge about sustainability issues. You might have an easier time outsourcing to an employee that can handle tasks in more sustainable ways.

Is the contractor committed to eco-friendly practices? There are a lot of compelling benefits of hiring eco-friendly contractors. However, you have to actually know whether the contractor is committed to these endeavors.

Will you be able to hold a contractor accountable for actions that violate your eco-friendly guidelines? You want to hire workers that understand sustainability issues. You might have a harder time implementing these controls if they don't work for you, unless you have a good rapport with the agency.

What kind of equipment does the contractor have? You want to know whether or not the contractor is going to have equipment that will be properly serviced to minimize its carbon footprint.

There are a lot of things that you have to consider when running an eco-friendly company.

Eco-friendly Businesses Must Do their Due Diligence When Hiring

