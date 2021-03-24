5 Compelling Reasons to Hire an Eco-Friendly Contractor

Being committed to sustainability is more than just a trend. Every year, more and more individuals are striving to incorporate eco-friendly practices into their day-to-day life, and corporations are rising to the challenge as well. While being an environmentally-friendly architect or contractor used to be a niche, many in the industry are choosing to join the global movement and go green.

Gone are the days when having a “sustainable” property is inaccessible or less aesthetically pleasing. There are many ways to explore creating a green home or business that is also functional and chic, and it’s easier than ever to start your dream building project without compromising your core values.

Let’s explore eco-conscious contracting, learn what it means to be a green contractor, and discuss why hiring an environmentally-friendly builder for your next remodel is the right choice for you and your family.

What Is Eco-Friendly Contracting?

Eco-friendly contracting is the commitment a company makes to reduce its carbon footprint while remodeling or repairing your home. This includes curbing water and energy usage, limiting pollution, and causing minimal disruption to plants and wildlife throughout the process. Many eco-conscious contractors have committed to using sustainable or recycled materials in their projects as well.

Contracting is rising to meet the people’s demands to value sustainability. Studies show that buildings and transport must do better to reduce their carbon footprint, as buildings account for nearly half of global energy-related CO2 emissions. If we want to lower our exposure to toxic materials, reduce our family’s carbon footprint, and continue to respect the Earth as we conserve energy and water, we must hire green contractors and commit to sustainability.

How Do I Become an Eco-Friendly Contractor?

Are you a contractor with a passion for the environment and protecting mother Earth? All you need to become a green contractor is a desire to help the planet and a contracting business! There are endless ways to incorporate sustainable practices into your craft. Start by offering more green options to your clients, such as non-toxic materials and energy-conserving appliances.

Have a passion for DIY projects and home renovation but just beginning your journey as a contractor? Head on over to an educational site like RocketCert to begin learning about the industry and what it takes to get licensed in your state.

Why Should I Hire an Eco-Friendly Contractor?

1. Be Kind to Nature

A building project can cause untold disruption to the plants and wildlife surrounding your home or business. Hiring an eco-friendly contractor can help ease your mind and ensure little to no harm is done to the animals and plants that co-exist in your neighborhood. If you’re a nature lover, consider hiring a sustainable contractor.

2. Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

Many eco-conscious contractors pride themselves on using sustainable materials on their building projects. If you want to reduce your carbon footprint, having the option to use more sustainably sourced materials is a must. A few examples of ways that you can cut your carbon footprint as a business owner include using chemical-free roofing materials, natural recycled wood floors, and energy-saving windows to lower the AC bill.

3. Conserve Energy and Water

Many green contractors will replace the appliances in your home so you are able to cut down on water usage and utilize energy more efficiently. Communicate with your contractor that you’d like to prioritize energy-saving appliances. Low-flow showerheads or toilets and low-energy lightbulbs are a great place to start!

4. Prioritize Safety

Supporting an eco-friendly contractor isn’t just about sustainability; it’s about safety as well. There are many issues that can arise when building a new home, and your contractor will make sure your family’s safety is prioritized by using materials like lead-free paint, non-toxic insulation, and machinery that is fuel-efficient and effective.

5. Longer-Lasting Appliances

If you’re renovating your office building or other commercial structure, green contractors are able to protect your business profits as well as the environment. Sustainable contractors can renovate and seal your HVAC system so it works more efficiently. They can also re-do your electrical and plumbing systems to last longer and work better for you, your family, or your business.

Sustainability isn’t just a trend, it’s a movement, and the fate of the Earth depends on it. Educate yourself on sustainable building practices and consider choosing an eco-friendly contractor for your next project.