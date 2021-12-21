Eco-Friendly Ways to Boost Your Libido With Your Partner

Eco-friendly sex is a new concept that many people are starting to embrace. A couple of months ago, BBC author Harriet Orrel wrote an article about it.

The concept of eco-friendly sex can be hard for some people to wrap their head around. However, there are a lot of different ways that sex can be better for the planet. Dr Adenike Akinsemolu, an environmental sustainability scientist from Nigeria, talked about this in the BBC post.

“For some, being eco-friendly sexually means selecting lubes, toys, bed sheets and condoms that have less impact on the planet. For others, it entails reducing the damage in the creation of porn to workers and the environment. Both examples are valid and of importance,” Akinsemolu said.

One of the most important ways that you can make sex eco-friendlier is by finding ways to improve your libido without leaving a large carbon footprint. This is especially important for eco-friendly people as they age and their libido falls.

Discovering Eco-Friendly Ways to Improve Your Libido

Many factors can affect your libido. These include your hormone levels, your medications, and your sleeping habits. There are some ways to improve your libido without harming the planet, so you need to know what they are.

Everybody’s libido will be different. However, most people notice a decline in their libido as they get older.

Are you looking to spice up your sex life? You can spice up your daily life with a range of natural approaches. These eco-friendly ways can help:

1. Sleep well

People who lead a busy lifestyle don’t have enough sleep. As a result, it can be difficult to find the time to have sex with your partner when busy. People who balance work and care for their children or aging parents are often exhausted. This can result in a decreased sex drive. Take naps whenever you can, and eat a healthy diet rich in complex carbs and protein to boost your energy.

We have some eco-friendly sleep hacks worth trying. This is better than taking sleeping pills, which are both worse for the environment and your sex drive.

2. Maintain a healthy relationship

You won’t have sex after a fight with your partner.

Sensing emotional closeness for women is essential to sexual intimacy. Unresolved conflict can harm your sexual relationship.

Building trust requires communication. It is important to stop resentments from building up.

3. You might try certain fruits.

Although there isn’t much evidence to support certain foods’ effectiveness, it is worth trying. Avocados, bananas, and figs are all considered libido-boosting food or aphrodisiacs. These foods are rich in vitamins and minerals that can help promote healthy sex.

This is a much better option for the environment than using pills that have an obvious detrimental impact on the planet.

4. Enjoy chocolate

Chocolate has been a symbol for desire throughout history. Not only because it is delicious but also because it can improve sexual pleasure. Chocolate stimulates the release and maintenance of serotonin and phenethylamine into your body. It can have aphrodisiac or mood-lifting effects. A 2006 study found that chocolate’s effects on sexuality may be more psychological than physiological.

Of course, chocolate is also a lot better for the planet than many of the artificial libido boosting product that are produced in factories. If you are looking for an effective way to increase your sex drive without harming the environment, then chocolate might be the right option.

5. Increase your self-confidence

How you view your body can affect how you perceive sex. A poor diet and insufficient exercise can lead to a negative self-image. These factors can make it challenging to have and enjoy sex.

By shifting your focus from your flaws towards your strengths, you can increase your self-esteem as well as your sex drive.

Focusing on the enjoyment of sex can be a good option.

6. Limit your wine intake to just one glass

It is possible to drink two glasses of wine at once.

One glass of wine can make you feel relaxed and help you be more intimate. Too much alcohol can affect your ability to perform and cause problems with your erectile function.

You may also be unable to have an enjoyable orgasmic experience if you consume too much alcohol.

7. Get your daily herbal supplements

Add a bit of garlic or basil to your next romantic meal. Basil stimulates the senses. Allicin is a high-level component in garlic, which can increase blood flow. These effects could help men who have erectile dysfunction (ED).

You could also try using pukka herbs. We talked about the benefits of them before.

Ginkgo biloba is another herb found to treat antidepressant-induced sexual dysfunction in men, according to research. It is an extract from the Chinese ginkgo tree leaf. these types of herbs are a lot better for the environment.

8. Meditation and stress relief can be achieved by taking some time to relax.

Stress can hurt your sexual drive, regardless of how well you’re doing.

Research shows that women are more susceptible to stress’ effects on sex lives.

On the other side, men may use sex to relieve stress. Conflict can sometimes arise from differences in how sex is approached.