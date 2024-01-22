How You Can Cool Your Home Without Warming the Planet

No one wants to be too warm and uncomfortable at home, especially during the warm summer months. But the sad truth is that it’s not always easy to stay cool, especially if you are paying attention to your carbon footprint and how you affect the environment too. Keeping cool during the summer can use a lot of energy and, therefore, can be bad for the planet.

But there are ways that you can cool off without hurting the planet and adding to climate change. You just have to think outside the box, plan ahead, and maybe change the way you do things.

Natural Ventilation

One of the best ways to stay cool without hurting the planet is to focus on and use natural ventilation. You can do this by opening windows during the cooler part of the day or night. Cross-ventilation will allow new, fresh, cool air to circulate throughout your home and will do so without having to adjust your thermostat and use power.

It’s vital that you make sure to close your windows during the hottest parts of the day. Better yet, draw the curtains after you have closed the windows too, in order to keep the cool air inside.

Use Ceiling Fans

Another great idea is to rely on outdoor ceiling fans in order to stay cool. These will enhance the circulation of air and will also add a noticeable, relaxing stream of cool air throughout the home.

Make sure that you set your fans to rotate counterclockwise during the summer in order to create a strong and constant breeze. You can do this by flipping a switch that is commonly found on the side of your fan.

Cool Roofing

These days, many homeowners are turning to cool roofing in order to combat the warm temperature. You can choose roofing materials that come with high solar reflectance and thermal emittance. This will help the hot air bounce off the top of your home and will keep you cool, even during the hotter months of the year.

Cooking

The appliances that you use for cooking can really affect just how hot it is in your home so you need to consider what you’re using, and when you are using it. You should cook your food during the cooler parts of the day, or use outdoor cooking methods in order to avoid heating up your home. And you can also opt to use energy-efficient appliances that are built to create less heat.

We all know that cooking can make you feel warm but it can also make your home feel warmer too, which is why you really need to be careful about when you do it.

Seal All Leaks

Did you know that you could be losing a lot of cool air and heat because of leaks in your home? There are plenty of little leaks throughout most buildings, some of which aren’t even noticeable to the naked eye.

Before the summer comes, you should work hard to seal gaps and leaks in all doors, windows, and walls. This will prevent any sort of air, hot or cold, from escaping into the outside world.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are plenty of options and home improvement ideas laid before you if you want to take care of the planet but also stay cool. You don’t have to sacrifice the planet’s health for your own comfort.

These days, there are really no excuses for not putting the planet first when you are cooling down during the warm summer months.