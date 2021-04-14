How Schools Can Benefit from Using Eco-School Bags

We all have to do our part to be environmentally friendly at the individual level. However, organizations also have a responsibility to be eco-conscious. This includes schools.

Fortunately, more schools are finding ways to lower their carbon footprint by taking different steps, such as saving energy. Some schools are also finding new eco-friendly products to invest in, such as eco-school bags.

Forward-thinking schools that consider the environment and the health and safety of their staff and students may find eco-school bags are an option well worth looking into. From displaying your school’s branding to issuing carry-alls to students that offer a hygienic environment for their belongings, eco-school bags have many advantages over their conventional counterparts.

In the following passages, we’ll explore these innovative new solutions for carrying school gear like books, stationery, and P.E kits in further detail. We’ll look at the materials they’re made from, how costly they are compared to standard school bags and the multiple benefits that educational facilities can enjoy by adopting them.

How are eco-school bags made?

While traditional school bags are often made from polyester, the type of polyester utilized by sustainable bag suppliers is created using plastic bottles that have been recycled, instead of the crude oil usually used. This innovative process enables manufacturers to deliver their products at competitive prices using far more environmentally friendly methods. There are a number of different materials that can be used to make eco-friendly bags. Vegan bags are among the products that are deemed environmentally friendly. Some bags are also made from recyclable materials. Schools can use these bags to reduce their impact on the planet.

As they are made from sustainable materials, eco bags can also be recycled safely when they are no longer required with no harm to the planet.

Anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties for premium protection levels

Eco-school bags can be found in two different styles, gym bags with drawstring closure and book bags featuring a traditional handle and shoulder strap. While book bags include an anti-bacterial treatment, gym bags also add an anti-microbial treatment for extra protection. Unlike regular school bags, these new eco-bags can kill up to 99.9 per cent of harmful bacteria in their interior and exterior, keeping those who use them and others nearby safer. This makes them a lot better than polypropylene bags that are hard to disinfect.

The anti-bacterial treatment also keeps the bags smelling fresher and can create a cleaner environment for schools while enhancing hygiene standards onsite. Given the current crisis, the ability to limit the spread of germs has never been more critical, which means eco-bags can offer pupils, their parents and faculty members greater peace of mind.

Are eco-bags expensive?

Due to the way eco-bags are manufactured, they are no more expensive than other recycled school bags available to purchase, and are, in some cases, even cheaper. Some sustainable eco-bag suppliers even offer a price-match promise as an incentive to persuade people to select these greener options. Schools may find when they swap from their standard school bag supplier to one who crafts products using recycled plastic, that they enjoy substantial savings.

Extensive product development

The design of eco-bags has been informed by years of experience in school bag production to ensure they are high-quality products that can handle everyday use. Part of this process involves selecting materials that enable schools to easily have their logo or company motto added for a more branded appearance that keeps their students looking smart and their school’s profile high.

Promoting a positive school image

Finally, along with maintaining exceptional health and hygiene levels on campus, using eco-school bags is the perfect way for educational institutions to showcase their continuing dedication to both the wellbeing of those in their care and the environment.

While the current crisis has brought health and safety standards in schools into sharp focus, sustainability has become an increasingly important issue here in the UK. Schools can champion these issues openly by equipping their students with eco-bags, demonstrating their ongoing commitment.