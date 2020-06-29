How to Use Poly Mailers While Still Protecting the Planet

Online shopping and Ecommerce is more popular than ever. Not only that, but it is expected that the market will only continue to get larger in the coming years. People buy all different types of items online and have them shipped right to their door. It is simple, saves them a trip to the store and the items being sold online are even sometimes cheaper than their brick and mortar counterparts.

Unfortunately, many companies often ship their products in packaging that is less than great for the environment. Many companies will use solutions like poly mailer. While poly mailers are cost-effective, safe and weatherproof, they’re not always very eco-friendly. There is a lot of waste created, which many expect will only get worse unless something is done in regards to the packaging sent out by Ecommerce companies.

Thankfully, the packaging being used to ship items by these companies (like the popular poly mailers), doesn’t need to harm the environment. With that in mind, let’s look at how to use poly mailers for shipping while still doing your part to protect the planet.

Choose a Sustainable Provider

By default, most poly mailers are made of polyethylene, which is the most common plastic in most products. It can make toys, shampoo bottles, grocery bags and much more. Unfortunately, because it is made with the use of natural gas, oil and other substances that are not renewable. Thankfully, there are also companies who create their poly mailers with sustainability and eco-friendliness in mind.

For example, custom poly mailers from Deepking can be made out of compostable plastic that comes from renewable materials. They can be recycled at certain facilities and are 100% biodegradable. This ensures you not only can deliver high-quality packaging, but do it in a sustainable manner. If you choose the right provider and do your research ahead of time, you can use poly mailers for your shipping needs, while also protecting our planet.

Educate Your Customers

While making your packaging out of renewable, recycled or biodegradable material is great, your customers might not know about it. As a result, many of them might just continue to throw your packaging in the trash like they do with others. Because of this, it is important to educate your customers about your biodegradable or sustainable packaging.

This could be through social media posts, videos or even a page on your site. You could even add some text on your packaging itself saying that it is sustainable. Any way that you can get that message across to your new and existing customers will be helpful.

Sure, you can’t guarantee everyone will responsibly dispose of the items, but at least you can try. Also, offering sustainable packaging could also be a unique selling point over your competition. People are growing more and more eco-friendly, and are looking for solutions that match up with that.

Use the Right Size

Poly mailers come in a wide range of different sizes. It can fit something as small as a card or a ball of yarn, or as large as an oversized sweater or pair of jeans. They are very versatile for shipping a range of different products. However, you need to be sure you are using the right size.

If your company is using poly mailers that are far too large for the items being shipped, that is a lot of material being wasted. The packaging should be as small as you can get away with, while still offering decent protection for the item. If you simply order one size and use it on every order no matter what, your company isn’t operating as green as you could be. Any way you can use less materials when delivering and/or shipping products to your customers, the better.

In conclusion, we hope that the information in this blog post has been able to help you learn about how to use poly mailers without harming the planet.