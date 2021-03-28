5 Bright Ideas to Help You Stay on Budget While Going Green at Home

If you’d like to go green, but you’re not sure you can afford it, you’re not alone. Cost is the main reason most people cite when asked why they haven’t made the switch. It’s an understandable worry as many popular sustainable items are expensive. However, there are ways you can live a greener life while staying on a budget.

Many sustainable practices can actually save you money every month. So, if you’re looking for sustainable options, now is the time to consider these five bright ideas. They’ll help you stay on budget while going green at home.

1. Choose A Home That’s Already Green

More homes and apartment buildings are being designed with sustainability in mind these days. That means it’s possible to find a move-in-ready place. That will save you time and money renovating, which is always great for your budget.

When looking at homes, certain features indicate that a building is eco-friendly. New insulation, energy-efficient windows, and if the home is in an area where solar energy is readily available are all good signs. These features are becoming common, thanks to ethical and sustainable contractors, so keep your eyes open.

2. Switch To Solar Energy

If you’re already in your home and it didn’t come equipped with eco-friendly features, don’t worry. There are steps you can take right now to make your home greener and save you money. The most effective change is switching to solar energy.

Solar energy is cleaner and less expensive than traditional power. On average, customers save about 30% when they make the change. That adds up immediately, giving your budget a healthy boost.

You can get that boost by understanding the benefits of solar power, learning more about how solar works, and getting a quote on installation. You can’t save until you install, so make the call today and watch your savings appear.

3. Invest In An Energy-Efficient HVAC System

An energy-efficient HVAC system is a heating and air conditioning unit that uses less power to operate. The cost of putting in a system is a few thousand dollars on average, but it will be worth it. Over time, an energy-efficient system will pay for itself as it saves you about $1,000 a year on your energy bills. That number can go up when a system is paired with solar energy.

Besides saving money in the long-run, energy-efficient HVACs have a few other sustainable advantages. They produce fewer carbon emissions and use ozone-friendly refrigerants. That means that their impact on the environment is far lower than traditional models.

Investing in an energy-efficient HVAC is a great way to not only create an energy-efficient home but also maintain a budget long-term while reducing your carbon footprint.

4. Save Money When Buying Organic

Organic farming is the leading form of sustainable food production. They use sustainable practices like solar power and responsible growing tactics to help the environment. Organic food also tends to be healthier for you because it’s free from pesticides.

Buying organic can seem challenging when you’re on a tight budget, but challenging doesn’t mean impossible. There are many ways you can eat organic on a budget.

Look for produce that’s in-season where you live. It’ll be cheaper, and because it didn’t travel far, it didn’t contribute to pollution. Consider organic store-brand products. It’s the same organic food, just cheaper. Finally, buy frozen organic fruits and veggies, they’re cheaper and have the same nutritional value.

Eating organic food is good for the environment and you. When done the right way, it can also be good for your budget.

5. Re-Use Products In Your Home

One of the easiest ways to save money while being eco-friendly is to re-use items instead of throwing them away. Here are a few interesting ways you can re-purpose common items.

You can save empty candle jars with lids to use as storage containers for small items. Similarly, you can keep the containers that food items, like butter, come in to store future leftovers. Speaking of leftovers, don’t forget to clean out and re-use those empty storage bags.

Going green doesn’t have to be complicated if you get creative. These five bright ideas can help you live a greener life without sacrificing your budget.