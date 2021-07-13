7 Excellent Ways to Live a Greener Lifestyle in 2021

For years now, global warming is continuously causing alarming environmental changes and isn’t showing signs of stopping soon. Despite that, power plants still burn fossil fuels, vehicles emit smoke, and millions of people are unaware of and contribute to the situation. However, while these are true, it doesn’t mean individuals and families can’t do anything to protect the earth. If you’re interested, please read on.

Below, we’d listed the ways on how to be more eco-friendly in 2021. There are a lot of big benefits of doing so.

7 Ways To Be More Eco Friendly

1. Save electricity

Since electricity generation contributes significantly to global warming, consuming more power escalates the situation. However, as factories and businesses need electricity to operate, it became harder to address the issue. Thankfully, families can save power at home and almost anyone can use renewable energy sources.

If possible, use solar energy for running things like lights, ACs, and other appliances with low wattages. Besides that, it’s best to use energy-efficient devices like laptops instead of desktop PCs and lighter alternatives for other things. Lastly, please unplug electronics from time to time or when not used to save power and prevent hazards from overheating.

2. Conserve water

Like energy, it takes power to process wastewater into potable liquids. However, aside from drinking, water is also essential for cleaning and creating other goods resulting in more electricity consumption. Yet, likewise, businesses can still use recycled water, and individuals can conserve and refrain from lavish usage.

At home, it’s better to store water in fridges to avoid running the tap for longer to cool down the water, especially during summer. Additionally, using a cup when brushing teeth can reduce consumption significantly. Catching rain also helps provide water for washing cars, driveway, sprinkling plants, or other related uses.

3. Use environmental-friendly products

Using products everyone is accustomed to deals harmful effects on the environment. For instance, while fancy-looking, perfume bottles require massive electric requirements to produce and source raw materials. Besides packaging, many products or ingredients harm the planet in some ways.

As individuals, one can buy products that either use recycled packaging or natural-based solutions. Apart from that, it’s better to avoid materials like styrofoam, plastic bags, and many more. In coffee shops, bringing a to-go cup instead of using disposable ones means less waste on the dumpsites. Besides, it’s possible to save money as many stores offer refillable goods so that customers can bring their jars or cans to products like oil, salt, and sugar.

4. Buy second-hand goods

Today, the market and businesses built themselves to empower consumerism. With new releases of phones, clothes, garments, and more products, it’s easy to fall into the trap of marketing and FOMO. In contrast, to be more eco-friendly, it’s best to use a product as long as it functions or buy second-hand from marketplaces and auction sites online.

On eBay, it’s easy to bid and purchase second-hand yet fully functional gadgets; on Facebook Marketplace, one can get used clothes, furniture, or other things nearby. In other words, modern platforms and sites make it easier to buy second-hand goods, so why not try it out. However, before purchasing anything online, it would be safer to use an email search and reverse number lookup tool like Spokeo. Using Spokeo’s phone number search, email lookup features, buyers can avoid scams by checking sellers’ identities, addresses, and even past criminal records.

5. Avoid single-use items

If unfamiliar, single-used items are only usable or ideal to use once and then trashed, like plastic spoons, forks, and cups. To avoid these things, one can bring a cloth or reusable bag instead of accepting plastics from grocery stores. Additionally, storing a packable cup, fork, and spoon in the bag can eliminate single-use utensil usage in restaurants, coffee shops, and even food stalls.

6. Manage trash properly

Like reducing purchases and avoiding single-use items, proper trash management can help the environment significantly. As countless people throw garbage anywhere and don’t know about segregation, many land and bodies of water become polluted, affecting other individuals and animals.

At home, it’s advisable to set up classified trash bins to organize garbage by materials (plastics, paper, glass, and metal) or by type (biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and recyclable). When outside, throw things at designated places to maintain cleanliness and avoid polluting nature. Lastly, homes and businesses should separate harmful materials and chemicals or hire professional services to dispose of them safely.

7. Recycle

Apart from buying used products, it’s also beneficial to recycle things instead of throwing them away. For instance, why not repurpose old clothes into rags, or sew them as decorations. Also, instead of trashing empty bottles, it would be great to use them as flower vases. Whatever item it may be, there are almost always ways to recycle it. Otherwise, donating old and no longer wanted things is also a good choice.

Be More Eco-Friendly Today

After reading our tips and ways to become more eco-friendly this 2021, you’re likely more environmentally minded now. If that’s the case, we hope you’ll continue to do things in ways that don’t harm the earth. Additionally, it would be great to educate and convince others to do the same thing as well. Hopefully, these actions will ease global warming and will further heal the planet.

Maguire Haigh is a marketing manager for Spokeo. He is interested in the latest technology trends, marketing strategies and business development. He also prefers traveling, exploring the world and meeting new people. Maguire has great experience in creating and editing articles on different topics.