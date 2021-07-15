Make Your Nashville Home Greener with These Natural Cleaning Tips

A few years ago, Miranda Peterson wrote an article for American Progress about the direction towards greater sustainability in Nashville, Tennessee. A growing number of people in the city have become interested in green living in the four years since.

Whether you’re new to Nashville or you’ve always called Music City home, residents are always looking for new ways to make the city more eco-friendly. With a few changes to your daily habits, you can have a part in making that goal a reality.

The transition to a city-wide green lifestyle starts at home. If you’re interested in making Nashville greener, try out some of these natural cleaning tips and sustainable living techniques to get the movement going!

Swap Out Harsh Cleaners

One of the best ways to make your lifestyle a little more eco-friendly is to switch to natural, non-toxic cleaning products. Whether you choose to buy them from your local supermarket or make them yourself, natural products will contain fewer harmful chemicals and ingredients that are bad for you and for the environment.

Luckily, many homemade natural cleaners contain ingredients that you likely already have in your home. These products may be gentler than typical commercial products, but that’s certainly not a bad thing. They are less likely to damage sensitive surfaces throughout your home and they won’t harm you, your family, or your pets either.

If you feel like you need a deeper clean every now and again, you can hire a professional cleaning service to give your home a thorough sweep. If you’re on the lookout for a company in the Nashville area, Tidy TN offers one-time and regular cleaning services that could cater to your specific cleaning schedule.

Repurpose Your Clutter

If you’re like most other homeowners, straightening up your home likely includes some decluttering. As you start to veer toward a greener lifestyle, you’ll start noticing just how much unnecessary stuff the average person accumulates and how wasteful it is to simply throw it away after clearing up your space.

To make your cleaning process a bit kinder to the environment, try to repurpose some of your clutter. If you have empty bottles, jars, or containers lying around, you can use them to store your DIY cleaning products or other small projects. For large or specific-use items, like furniture, clothing, appliances, or unused toys, you can look for opportunities to donate them or use them for other creative projects.

If you have leftover clutter that you can’t find a purpose for, try looking for ways to responsibly recycle them. Every area’s recycling program is different, so take the time to educate yourself on Nashville’s practices and policies if you’re new to the city.

Get Some Air

How often do you think about the air quality within your home? You may be surprised to know that your home’s air can contain traces of mold, dust, dirt, and even chemicals that have been trapped by your heating and cooling system. Outside of changing a filter here and there, you likely never think about your air ducts or the yucky stuff that could be hiding in them.

If you’re hoping to become more eco-conscious, maintaining good air quality is something you should think about in addition to removing toxic chemicals and wasteful behaviors from your cleaning routine. To check for buildup of harmful substances in your air ducts, have an HVAC technician inspect your home’s system. If they notice any signs of contamination, you should have a professional clean your air ducts.

In addition to having your heating and cooling system serviced, you can improve the air quality in your home simply by inviting clean air in. Open up windows when you’re cleaning, cooking, or just hanging out. In addition to the health benefits, you’ll get to enjoy the scent and feeling of fresh air breezing through your home.

Take Steps to Live a Greener Lifestyle in Tennessee

Swapping out your current cleaning practices for green options will help you protect your home, your loved ones, and your environment from future harm. If you follow these tips, you can help the city you love become a healthier and more eco-friendly place–one home at a time!