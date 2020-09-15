5 Tips On How To Adopt An Eco-Friendly Lifestyle For The Entire Family

A survey conducted by OnePoll and Micro Cotton found that out of 2,000 respondents, 51% have become more eco-friendly in their daily lives, according to the New York Post. People around the world are slowly becoming conscious of the declining rate of natural resources around them. For this reason, environmental activists and citizens alike are making an effort to embrace eco-friendly practices.

In addition to conserving nature, going green reduces the rate of greenhouse gas emission and minimizes energy costs. Living a green lifestyle also promotes better health and adds natural beauty in homes, which results in positive energy. So, if you are looking to go green, below are simple tips on how to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle for the entire family.

Recycle Common Household Items

Recycling items in your home is the most basic and easiest way to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle. It comes with a lot of creativity, which aims to discourage the careless disposal of reusable items. For example, instead of throwing away plastic and glass containers, you can reuse them to put receipts, store pens, or things you find difficult to categorize. Alternatively, return tin cans, glass bottles, and other reusable packaging items to a recycling center in exchange for money.

You can even recycle old carpets by mounting them between walls as insulation and sound barriers. If you don’t use old clothing, appliances, or furniture, consider reselling them online or in a garage sale. The simple act of reusing and recycling items helps you eliminate the need for mining and landfills, which are the primary causes of environmental pollution.

Choose Eco-friendly Pet Products

As odd as it might seem, pets have a high ecological impact just like humans. Fortunately, there are simple ways to be an eco-friendly pet owner. If you’re a potential pet owner, consider adopting rather than buying. This move helps lower the demand for breeders and eliminate health problems experienced when you buy a bred or pedigree dog.

As an eco-friendly pet parent, strive to give your furry friends organic products. There are a variety of natural pet supplements available to boost your dog’s overall wellbeing. You only need to find a shop that sells high quality and sustainable solutions that enhance your pet’s heart health and strengthen joints and bones.

Replace Chemicals with Greener Solutions

The average household cleaning products, cosmetics, and food preservatives contain a lot of toxic chemicals. And when used, they increase the risk of chronic health conditions like cancer and lung diseases. Besides, chemical-based products are a leading cause of air and water pollution when disposed of in landfills and water sources.

Using organic household cleaning products, natural-based herbicides, and pesticides, you will reduce environmental pollution and lower the risk of health disorders. For instance, vinegar and baking soda are effective in removing stains and germs without releasing toxic pollutants. Also, choose organic-based cosmetics and natural food preservatives to reduce the chances of applying harmful chemicals to your skin and even consuming them.

Reduce Energy Consumption

Energy conservation isn’t easy, but there are practical ways you can minimize electricity use to promote efficiency, cut costs, and enjoy a greener life. Start by setting your thermostat low in the winter and high during the summer season. Consider switching regular bulbs with LED light bulbs. LEDs last up to 25 times longer compared to standard light bulbs and produce 75% less heat.

Also, make it a habit to unplug appliances when not in use and wash clothes with cold water. Because based on a World Watch Institute report, 85% of the energy used to power washing machines goes to heating water alone.

Growing Vegetables At Home

Growing a garden in your backyard or balcony is an excellent move that will help you and your family embrace green living. When you cultivate your vegetables, herbs, and fruits, you become more committed to compost food leftovers. As a result, you reduce the amount of disposed waste in landfills.

Composting also influences organic farming, which is ideal for growing chemical-free plants and reducing your carbon footprint on the environment. In addition to promoting healthy diets, starting a garden at home cuts the expenses linked to buying groceries at the store.

Going green might seem daunting at first, but it creates opportunities to engage in fulfilling activities from planning to transforming your habits into a sustainable lifestyle. For instance, shopping locally allows you to reduce the carbon footprint caused by excessive packaging and transportation.

Adopting sustainable mobility practices like cycling and walking also goes a long way in conserving natural resources. You minimize the dependence of fossil fuels like diesel hence eliminate the demand for drilling oil.