3 Ways to Start Living a More Sustainable Lifestyle

In recent years, we have been seeing the adverse effects of not protecting our environment. One survey has shown 97% of climate scientists agree climate change is man-made and is getting worse.

Global warming is at an all-time high, and the oceans are filled with plastics. Polar bears are even changing their diet due to climate change. As the situation becomes irreversible, concern for individual carbon footprints is growing. Consequently, many people are looking toward a sustainable lifestyle as a possible solution.

A sustainable lifestyle is a philosophy of living that has a minimum impact on the climate. There is a common misconception that sustainable living comes with expenses many cannot bear. In reality, you can go green within your budget. Here are a few ways to accomplish this.

1. Save Water

The pressure on an area’s water reserve increases as the population rises, but due to intense climate change, droughts are becoming the norm and water resources are dwindling. By staying mindful of your small actions, you can help ease the problem rather than adding to it.

You can begin saving water easily by taking shorter showers and fixing leaks. Use drought-adapted vegetation or reuse water for watering plants to conserve water in your gardens. You can also add rain tanks to your house to create an additional water source. By installing a filter system, you can also reuse water. In this way, you’ll be playing your part in conserving the planet’s drinkable water.

2. Create and Conserve Green Energy

In 2020, 79% of the energy used in the U.S came from fossil fuels. Fossil fuels are non-renewable energy sources that need to be burned to produce energy. This process releases greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide into the atmosphere, contributing to global warming and climate change.

While you cannot stop the state from using fossil fuels, adding solar panels can ensure the energy you use is green. Solar panels provide practically free solar power, so the savings you gain by switching to them make up for their initial installment cost after a while. In some countries, if you have extra units of energy, you can sell them back to the government, decreasing their reliance on fossil fuels.

Aside from using green energy, you should also conserve it. In the daytime, try not to use lights but use sunlight instead. If your windows do not allow much sunlight to enter, why not spend time outdoors? You can get outdoor dining areas and pergolas built by a professional pergola installer to make the most of your time outdoors.

3. Think Before Shopping

Nowadays, consumerism is rising, accelerating the fast-fashion culture. Everyone seems to have more clothes than they wear, and then they make room for some more. They dispose of old ones in landfills.

Most clothes contain materials like polymers (plastics) which do not decompose and are hazardous to the environment. This is why you should think before shopping. Do you need this item? Is it sustainable? Will it last you for a long time? Other ways to distance yourself from fast fashion is by shopping in thrift stores and donating items you do not require. By staying away from fast fashion, you are playing your part in forcing top brands to change their production lines and produce more sustainable clothing.

Endnote

You’ll be taking your first steps into a green lifestyle by following the steps we mentioned above. No one individual can reverse the process of climate change. However, if the world bands together to promote green living, we might see a difference. Adopt sustainable, less wasteful practices today for a better future.