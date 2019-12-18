Simple Hacks to Slash Your Environmental Footprint for the Holidays

Many people are passionate about saving the environment, but they don’t make the changes that are necessary. They don’t even realize what steps they need to take to actually cut their carbon footprint and help the planet.

You probably didn’t even think about the lifestyle decisions that you make around the holidays and the impact they have on the environment. Unfortunately, we engage in all kinds of holiday rituals that are devastating to the world we live in.

Stanford University conducted a study that showed that we use 25% more waste on Thanksgiving and New Year’s than any other time of the year. We also sell 2.65 billion Christmas cards, which could fill a football field that is nearly a dozen stories high.

The problem isn’t confined to the United States. Every Christmas the UK alone creates around 30% more waste than any other time of the year, this includes food, gift wrap, cards and even gifts. The majority of those things cannot be recycled and, in this case, end up in landfill for years to come.

Hopefully, these statistics have caught your attention. We need to do a lot more to slow the damage that we do to the environment.

The CDC has some tips on living green during the holidays. You should consider following the tips outlined in their article.

The Importance of Going Green for the Holidays

The amount of waste we create is having a devastating effect on the planet, and we want to help you do your bit to make a positive change this Christmas by repurposing your waste. Here’s how…

Rather than throwing away your leftover vegetables, feed them to any pets you might have, such as a rabbit. And as for those pesky potato skins, compost them and use them to grow your vegetables for the year ahead.

When the decorations come down, so do the masses of Christmas cards you’ve accumulated, rather than throwing them away, try cutting out the images on the front and putting them aside to use as gift tags for next Christmas.

If you remove the wrapping paper from your presents carefully enough you could save it and reuse it the following year, if not, it is great when used for arts & crafts, if you don’t have children of your own, we are sure your local primary school or youth club could make use of it!

People on the UK have shared their feelings about Christmas waste and how they plan to reduce theirs this year in a new survey carried out by Travelzoo, take a look below to find out more…

Make Green Living a Priority This Christmas

Christmas is right around the corner. If you are serious about living green, then you should follow the tips listed here. You need to be committed to green living throughout the year.



