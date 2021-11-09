5 Reasons For Your Business To Go Green (Beyond Helping The Planet)

Interest in eco-friendly businesses is booming. Although 60% of customers blame oil companies for problems leading to climate change, they recognize that other companies are playing a huge role as well.

As a result, they are backing green businesses more than ever. Plenty of companies are finding that going green is good for their business.

However, going green is easier said than done. Companies are going to have to know the best way to go about it if they want to make sure their business will be both environmentally sustainable and financially resilient. They will have an easier time doing this if they are properly informed.

Taking the Best Approach to Creating a Green Business

As global warming becomes a more universally prioritized issue, there is an increased emphasis on businesses around the world to go green. Making simple changes such as recycling, using biodegradable materials, and carbon offset energy can have a significant positive impact on the world we live in.

However, the benefits to businesses going green doesn’t stop at helping the planet. Here are five more reasons why your business should consider being more environmentally conscious.

1. Future-proof the business

Going green doesn’t always mean using solar panels and carbon-offset energy. Being more environmentally conscious could be something as simple as getting rid of unnecessary hardware and software, streamlining your processes to be more energy efficient.

One way you can do this is by investing in unified communications. Not only does this cut down on the amount of hardware and physical wiring that you need, but it can also make your communications more efficient, and future-proof your business in the long run.

2. Tax relief

The UK government offers a variety of tax relief and schemes for businesses that are more environmentally friendly, encouraging businesses to operate in a greener way. You can pay less tax by applying for one of these schemes as long as you can prove that your business does not use much energy, and that you buy energy-efficient technologies.

You can also benefit from business energy efficiency grants and schemes that promise to help small businesses lower their carbon emissions and become more efficient with commercial energy use.

3. Credibility as a brand

Credibility is worth more than anything money can buy, as no one wants to do business with a company that they don’t feel they can trust. However, as time goes on, consumer priorities are changing, and thus more and more people are turning to brands that are eco-friendly.

Around 45 percent of consumers are interested in brands that are sustainable and environmentally responsible. 44 percent of consumers are interested in brands that promote recycling. This varies depending on the age group of your target audience, with millennials being the most environmentally conscious generation.

4. Cost savings

Once the initial set up costs are out of the way (which you can also get grants to help cover), eco-friendly practices are often more inexpensive in the long run. This is because using less energy, or different energy sources, often means you will have to spend less on production costs.

In addition to this, advertising your company as environmentally friendly can also attract more customers and increase sales volume. Thus, you have the opportunity to tap into an up-and-coming market, boosting revenue, and therefore profits.

5. Employee retention

Adapting your working practices to be more sustainable can help you to align your brand values with those of your employees, encouraging your quality employees to stick with you and your company.

Going green can also make for a healthier working environment, as eco-friendly products are also better for our health. Biodegradable cups and eco-friendly cleaning products are chemical free, and so will do no damage to humans or the environment.

Regardless of what benefits you are hoping to get out of being more sustainable, going green is always a good idea for both the environment and your business practices.