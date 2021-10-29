Top 5 Eco-Friendly Youtube Channels You Should Follow in 2021

We live in an amazing world. We experience superb ease of access to information. It’s possible to find any data on the Internet just via smartphone. Better communication means allowing us to chat with friends and relatives that are hundreds of miles away.

Versatile appliances and gadgets make our lives easier and more convenient. At the same time, we can’t deny that the price for all these perks is extra high. The development of technologies destroys nature. There are even concerns that the Internet is causing serious problems with its carbon footprint.

Thanks to the widespread use of various video editing software, we all are eye-witnesses to these crucial environmental issues. It’s not obligatory to add effects in order to show how catastrophic the situation is.

Pollution, global warming, loss of biodiversity, ozone layer depletion, and deforestation – it’s not the whole list of environmental problems we face these days. Suppose you want to discover the nature of the ecological crisis and find out how to solve at least some of the existing problems. In that case, it’s a good idea to follow popular sustainable Youtube channels.

It’s a funny channel that teaches us that adding “green living” elements to everyday activities is possible. For example, you get to know how to celebrate Christmas in a sustainable way or home to make your home green. Verena, the videoblogger, tries to inspire humans to think more about how we can all live more consciously.

Grist

This channel is dedicated to covering climate, justice, and solutions. One of the major peculiarities of the channel is that it focuses on the investigation of various cities and transportation. Moreover, followers can get acquainted with scientific explanations of multiple issues. The tab “explainers” unites interesting videos that describe complex notions in simple terms.

Earthjustice

The channel’s name depicts the main idea of the greater part of videos you find on the site. Besides cool explanations of the main environmental problems, you can watch exciting documentaries and trips. The main goal of the channel is to defend the fundamental rights of humans to a healthy environment.

Sustainable Human

The channel creators are sure that the only possible way to change the situation with nature is to change the way humans think. You can find various videos that teach us to hear what nature is saying or how we can alter reality.

Mongabay

If you like nature and prefer walking in the forest to computer games, it’s the best channel for you. It shows the prime threats of wildlife and educates viewers on how to protect nature from total destruction.

Start Your Own Green Channel: Useful Tips for Beginners

If you are really aware of the environmental issues and do not want to remain a silent spectator of the catastrophic changes around us, you have a perfect opportunity to become an eco-activist. If you think that it means visiting endless meetings and painting forcing posters, you are wrong. Mass media and social networks are powerful means you can’t ignore if you want to make humans notice current environmental problems.

If you do not know where to start, it’s a good idea to choose the best video editing software in order to create captivating and enforcing videos. If the video is of poor quality, only a few people will watch it. Thus, you fail to convey your ideas and thoughts even if they are brilliant. If you are a beginner Youtube user, it’s a good idea to start with the following applications:

One of the main advantages of this application is the possibility to download it for free. Therefore, you can get acquainted with the main peculiarities of the program. It allows creating vivid videos fast and without problems. Furthermore, thanks to the use of various filters, it’s possible to enhance video easily.

DaVinci Resolve: Pro video editing software.

It’s a good solution for those who have already had some video editing experience. This program combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics, and audio post options. In addition, it’s a superb professional non-linear editor.

If you do not want to waste your time installing apps on your computer or just do not have such a possibility, this online software is a perfect solution for you. An app is a powerful tool for creating convincing storytelling videos. Moreover, the interface of the software is easy and user-friendly.

It’s not a secret that modern smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. They allow us to edit videos just on the go. InShot is a leader among mobile video editing apps while it has lots of incredible options and allows creating top-quality content.

Final Thoughts

So, you can’t stop deforestation or solve the problem of a lack of water. Yet, it’s up to you to persuade the people that there is no place for plastic in the modern world or that it’s high time to stop the overuse of products and clothes. With the help of powerful video editing software, it’s possible to create awesome videos that capture the attention of copious humans.