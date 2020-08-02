Incredibly Useful Eco-Friendly Pet Care Hacks During Lockdown

There are a lot of things that we need to do as eco-friendly consumers. One thing that we overlook is the importance of finding environmentally friendly ways to care for our pets.

The Natural Resources Defense Council has some great tips on being an eco-friendly pet owner. You will want to follow these tips carefully. They are especially important during the current lockdown, since many people are less aware of the impact their actions have on the planet.

Eco-Friendly Pet Care Tips During the Pandemic

As we are forced to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic, our pets are also confined indoors for an indefinite period. This forced self-isolation has completely derailed the daily lives of our pets just as much as it has done to us. Some of the most critical changes in their daily routine include no more visits from regular guests or daily walks.

Unfortunately, some of the changes we are making to accommodate them might not be the best for the planet, such as wasting gas to drive to the dog park in another city or buying environmentally destructive plastic toys.

Leading an eco-friendly life while confined is not easy for anyone, and it can be even more stressful for cats and dogs because they don’t understand the reason behind this major lifestyle change. Listed below are some tips from Pet Parents to take care of your pet during the lockdown.

As a pet owner, the first thing you should do is to create a safe space for your pet in the house. This can be a quiet corner, a spare room, a proper crate, space under a desk, or any other space that is not too cold or too hot. Set up your pet’s bed in these areas and place their favorite toys. You want to use existing materials to do this, so you are not increasing your environmental footprint. If you do use materials to make this space, it is important to make sure that they are eco-friendly and recyclable.

Most pets have a tendency to sleep a lot during the daytime while the members of the family are busy at school or work. During the lockdown, they may not get the usual amount of rest because having people around keeps them more stimulated. The average sleep requirement for adult cats and dogs is around 14 hours a day, and it is ever higher for kittens and puppies. Therefore, amidst lockdown, please ensure that your pets have a quiet space far from noisy kids and frequent phone calls so that they can catch up on their sleep. You might want to create an eco-friendly quiet place for them, which again should be built from sustainable materials.

Until the lockdown is over, don’t take out your pets unless it is extremely essential. Whenever you can, try to walk your dog or cat within your residence, garage, garden, or terrace. You want to go somewhere that you don’t have to drive to, so that you don’t need to increase your carbon footprint.

It is true that taking pets outside for a walk may not be an option amidst the lockdown. However, being inactive and copped up for long durations might make your pet overanxious and depressed. Therefore, it is important to come up with innovative ideas to keep them physically active. Climbing staircases, playing fetch, or running around the terrace can be some good options.

Providing mental stimulation to your pets is as important as keeping them physically active during the lockdown. This is actually an excellent time for you to teach your dog or cat some new tricks.

Pet grooming is an essential part of pet care at all times. Unfortunately, all grooming services in your area may remain closed for the foreseeable future. Therefore, as the pet owner, you will have to do it on your own for now. This is particularly true if you have pets with long hairs or nails. However, be extremely careful with your equipment and avoid injuries to your pet or yourself.

In these tough times, it is highly probable that your local pet shops may run out of essential supplies that you need regularly for your pet. Therefore, just like you have done for yourself, stock up on all essential items for your pet. This may include important medicines, anti-flea/tick treatments, grooming materials, pet food, etc. To minimize contact, consider purchasing online instead of visiting physical stores.

No matter how much you try, there is a likelihood that your pet may not get enough exercise during the lockdown. With reduced exercise, you will have to consider cutting down on their food servings and shifting to a diet with low-fat content. Avoid the temptation of offering treats or feeding off the table excessively to keep your pet happy. Also, please ensure that your pet consumes enough water.

Use Eco-Friendly Pet Care Tips During COVID-19

There are a lot of things that you can do to be more eco-friendly during COVID-19. You need to follow these tips during the lockdown.