The Connection Between Mindfulness & Protecting The Planet

Sustainability is becoming a growing concern for people all over the world. The United Nations Environmental Programme recently conducted a survey of over 8,000 people from various countries showing that the majority of people want to do more to help the planet. Unfortunately, most of us are not doing enough.

We all need to do more to protect the environment. One of the most important things that we can do is start practicing mindfulness to become more in tune with the need for sustainability. This is an important first step for living an eco-friendlier lifestyle.

There’s no doubt that at some point in your life, you’ve stopped in awe at the beauty of nature. Whether it be from seeing mountains for the first time, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing upon the shore, or feeling the soft breeze from the wind as you stood under towering redwoods. These feelings of wonder and astonishment made you feel intimately connected with the world around you.

What is Mindfulness?

Simply put, mindfulness is bringing awareness to the present moment. Oftentimes, mindfulness is thought of as being aware of what’s going on internally – your emotions and thoughts. However, mindfulness includes shining a light on what your senses are picking up in your environment. What do you see, feel, smell, and touch? This awareness of our surroundings is what we’ll be focusing on in our discussion about the connection between mindfulness and protecting the planet.

Awareness of Nature

When you bring the beauty and power of nature to the forefront of your mind, it’s hard not to have a greater appreciation for it. This deep understanding and respect for the world around you is what acts as a catalyst for your desire to help protect it as best you can. Without mindfulness of the importance of nature, you’d be less inclined to care for it. That’s why one of the first steps towards protecting the planet is first your awareness of how much it provides.

Curiosity about the Environment

The next step to helping protect the environment is becoming curious about what you can do to help. At this point, mindfulness has already made you become aware of just how much the planet means to you, and now it’s time to take this further. Mindfulness allows you to explore different avenues and come up with creative solutions to how you can work individually and with others to save our planet.

Deeper Relationship with Nature

We all have a personal relationship with nature whether we realize it or not. After all, it gives us the air we breathe, the water we drink, and provides the grounds for the food we eat. Mindfulness takes this relationship further than providing our basic needs for survival. With mindfulness, we generate a deeper and more meaningful relationship with our environment. We feel its essence and understand its importance which makes us more inspired to take action to live a sustainable lifestyle.

Duty to Protect the Planet

Perhaps one of the most important connections between mindfulness and protecting the planet is that we feel it’s our duty to keep it safe. With our meaningful relationship with nature, awareness of what it provides, and curiosity as to how we can help, we’ve made it our obligation to protect what we know is an invaluable part of us.