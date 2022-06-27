Eco Friendly Workout Equipment to Improve Your Body and the Planet

A recent report showed that fighting climate change is even more important than we thought. Medical News Today shows that it is affecting children before they are even born. Therefore, we all have to do what we can to lower the carbon footprint.

Sustainability is a bigger focus than ever for people that are worried about the future of the environment. There are a lot of ways that eco-conscious consumers can help the planet.

You can obviously make a difference by shifting towards renewable energy, lowering the amount of waste you produce and living minimalist lifestyle. However, there are more subtle ways to live green. One way is by finding an eco-friendly approach to fitness.

A growing number of people want to make sustainability a priority when working out. One survey from 2019 found that 63% of people want to use an eco-friendly gym. However, there are other ways to be even greener with your workout routine, which have been discovered during the pandemic. Working out at home can actually be a much greener approach to fitness.

Eco-Friendly Workout Ideas That Are Worth Trying

Due to lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans perfected their home fitness routines as a result of the closure of gyms across the country and a requirement to shelter in place. As lockdown restrictions have lifted, many have continued working out at home as an alternative to hitting the gym.

Whether you’re trying to keep weight off after a procedure at RCMC Medical Center or just want to look after your overall health, working out is important! Home workouts can burn just as many calories as workouts at the gym, and require far less equipment. Since working out at home requires you to invest in your choice of personal fitness equipment, consumers have the option to choose more eco-friendly options than those that are typically found in many gyms. While the environment might not be the first thing that comes to your mind when shopping for workout gear, the more items you can buy that are sustainably made, the better. Plus, working out at home is automatically a more eco-friendly way to exercise, since gyms are known for their high carbon footprint.

If you’re looking to get some new exercise gear while keeping the environment in mind, here are a few great eco-friendly pieces of workout equipment that are great for both your body and the planet. Of course, you should also consider hiring an eco-friendly personal trainer.

Cork and Rubber Mat

For floor exercises, yoga, or just stretching, a good floor mat is a necessity. While many mats are made with toxic plastics that are horrible for both the environment and your health, there are many alternatives on the market today made from sustainable materials like cork and rubber. Not only are these better materials for your body and Planet Earth, but they are often more effective at wicking away moisture and killing bacteria.

Recycled Training Bags

Training bags are a great alternative to traditional dumbbells or kettlebells. Many eco-conscious corporations have begun upcycling training bags, or making them out of reused or recycled materials. These allow you to get a great workout from the comfort of your home while reducing your carbon footprint.

Sustainable Water Bottle

One of the biggest sources of plastic waste in the United States is plastic water bottles. Keeping a water bottle on hand to stay hydrated is crucial for a good workout, so invest in a high quality, stainless steel bottle that will keep your drink colder for longer while reducing plastic waste.