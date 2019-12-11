Your Guide To Making A Natural Eco-Friendly Bedroom

Retiring to a stress-free and comfortable bedroom each night is necessary for our overall sleep health. When we try to sleep in a bedroom that doesn’t promote relaxation, we are more likely to toss and turn and wake up during the night. Experts suggest that adequate sleep is best found in a bedroom that is cool, dark, clutter-free, and soothing.

Fortunately, adjusting your sleep space in a natural way has never been easier. Many companies are now creating products with sustainable methods and materials. Everything from mattresses, bedding, furniture, flooring, and lighting is available to help create a bedroom that is both tranquil and kind to the planet. Below we’ve outlined some practical tips to help create the ideal sleep space in the most eco-friendly way possible.

Eco-Friendly Mattresses

It can be difficult to find adequate sleep if you are resting on an unsupportive mattress. If you frequently experience neck, back, or shoulder pain, you may want to consider replacing it with a high quality mattress. When shopping for a new mattress, consider purchasing one made with natural materials and methods.

Traditional mattresses tend to use materials that are petroleum-based. When these mattresses make their way into landfills, they can leach chemicals into the ground, causing soil and water pollution. Many traditional mattresses are also made with materials that have been conventionally farmed, which means they likely contain harmful pesticides.

The good news is that many companies are now opting to construct their mattresses with materials that are organic and free of toxic chemicals. Some companies are also producing memory foam that is partially plant-based and manufactured with an emissions-free process. Look for mattresses with certifications from the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and the Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS). These indicate that they are certified organic and harvested in environmentally responsible ways. A low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) certification will also ensure no toxic chemicals leach from the mattress and into your home.

Organic Bedding

Bedding made of natural fibers such as cotton, linen, and wool can help create an inviting and comfortable sleep space. Cotton and linen are perfect for those who sleep hot since they are both breathable and incredibly soft.

When purchasing bedding, look for products that are 100 percent organic. This will guarantee you are supporting companies who do their best to be stewards of the environment. Bedding companies may also opt for certifications from GOTS. These strict certification processes can give you peace of mind knowing your bedding is safe for you and the planet.

Chemical Free Paint

Walls painted in pale blues, greens, and beiges can help promote peace and relaxation. However, traditional paint can give off toxic fumes that cause headaches, dizziness, and nausea. When considering paint, try to purchase paint that does not contain airborne chemicals or gases. Look for products low in Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) to prevent these toxic emissions.

Sustainable Furniture

Furniture made from reclaimed, salvaged or recycled wood or metal can be easily broken down and recycled, making it much safer for the planet. In contrast, furniture made of plastic and synthetic materials are non-biodegradable and made with toxic chemicals that pollute our environment.

Consider purchasing wood furniture with a Steward Council Certification (FSC). This guarantees it was made in a way that does not destroy the biodiversity of our forests. Purchasing second-hand furniture is also a great way to give new life to pieces and keep them out of landfills.

Energy-Efficient Lighting

Using a low watt light bulb in your sleep space can create a gentle and ambient light. Consider replacing traditional incandescent bulbs with energy-efficient Light Emitting Diode (LED) or Compact Fluorescent Light (CFL) bulbs. These bulbs are a sustainable alternative to incandescent bulbs because they use 25-80 percent less energy and last up to 25 percent longer. They also emit less heat, allowing you to conserve energy, help the planet, and save money. LED and CFL bulbs will also help keep your bedroom cooler. This is ideal since experts recommend keeping your bedroom around at a cool 60 to 67 degrees at night.

Natural Flooring

Traditional carpeting is often produced with VOCs that are toxic to your health and the planet. The manufacturing processes of many traditional mattress companies also pollute our natural resources. To create a cozy atmosphere that is also environmentally friendly, you may want to consider rugs and carpets made from all-natural materials such as organic wool and cotton. Because these fabrics are organic, you can be sure that you are not encouraging the use of toxic pesticides in our environment and surrounding yourself with a safer product.

Conclusion

A relaxing bedroom can go a long way in helping you find adequate sleep each night. These tips will help you create a natural sleep space that is conducive to a better night’s sleep while also being kind to the planet.