How To Clean Your Way Into A Better Night’s Sleep

March is not only the beginning of spring, but it’s also National Sleep Awareness Month. As you freshen up your home and clean for spring, consider how your cleaning could help you have a better night’s sleep. Follow these simple tips for creating a clean and healthy sleeping environment and comfortable home to enjoy with your friends or family.

Wash Your Linens

During the wintertime, you probably slept with a thick duvet, quilt or comforter on your bed. After a few months of use, this heavy blanket needs to be laundered. This is also a good time to remove the cozy flannel sheets, launder them and store them until next autumn. After laundering the linens, select some lightweight sheets and a medium-weight covering in a fresh color for the spring season.

Deep Clean the Carpeting

If your bedroom is carpeted, spring is an ideal time to deep clean it. You could rent a steaming machine or have a service come to your home and shampoo the carpeting. It’s also possible to do this yourself with natural cleaners, such as vinegar or borax. Be sure to set up good ventilation to help dry the carpet and decrease any fumes from the cleaning process. For laminate, vinyl or hardwood floors, use a damp cleaning cloth to pick up dust from under the bed and other furnishings.

Eliminate Allergens

Over the winter months, plenty of dust likely built up under your bed, on the ceiling fan blades and on the drapes. Now is a good time to wipe down all of those surfaces. Replace the air filter in your heat pump, furnace or air conditioner, or arrange for a spring maintenance checkup of your heating and cooling system. Launder the drapes in hot water and dry on a high heat setting to eliminate dust mites.

Replace What’s Worn

If your linens are old, consider choosing a new set in pretty spring colors. Plan on replacing pillows that are two years old or older. Spring is also an ideal time to choose a brand-new mattress. If your back aches from all the cleaning, a new memory foam mattress offers support and naturally minimizes allergens. Choose a mattress that’s compatible with your sleep style. After getting a new mattress, consider encasing it in an anti-allergen sheet that zips closed and prevents dust mites from inhabiting the surfaces.

Clear Out the Clutter

Springtime is also a good time to get rid of clutter. You can wash and store cold weather accessories until you need them again. Donate winter clothing that you didn’t wear. If you have winter accessories or clothing that are worn-out or damaged, toss them or take them to a textiles recycling center. Eliminate stacks of papers, put away malingering laundry and reduce the number of items on top of your dresser, side table or countertop. Consider investing in a closet organizing system or drawer organizers to keep clothing tidy.

Create an Environment Conducive to Sleep

The darkness of winter makes it easier for your body to fall asleep at night. The early sunset triggers your body to make melatonin. In the springtime, later sunsets mean less melatonin. Consider purchasing a set of blackout curtains or drapes. These block outdoor light from disturbing your sleep cycle. Remove any electronics and their glowing lights from your bedroom.