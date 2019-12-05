6 Awesome Reasons Eco-Friendly Consumers Use Smart Thermostats

Consumers are finally starting to take reasonable measures to reduce carbon footprints. One option that few people have talked about is the benefits of using smart thermostats to reduce energy waste. The Department of Energy has talked extensively about the environmental benefits of these new devices.

Choosing Smart Thermostats As An Eco-friendly Option

Today’s technology is smarter than ever. It is helping homeowners improve efficiency in their homes. Earth.com has talked about some of the benefits of smart technology for the environment. This technology is making it easier for consumers to live greener lifestyles. Smart thermostats are among the most important options to look into.

A smart thermostat can be especially helpful with humid summers and extreme temperatures. Connected to your HVAC system, a smart thermostat works like a programmable thermostat but uses Wi-Fi connectivity and sensors to give you better control over the climate in your home.

In addition to protecting the environment, they offer the following benefits.

Saves Energy and Money

Smart thermostats allow you to better manage your home’s HVAC system. Using a smart thermostat helps you to save energy by merely adjusting the temperature when you are away from your home. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling by simply turning your thermostat back from its typical setting 7°-10°F for 8 hours each day. Smart thermostats can also monitor your energy usage and track changes and trends that are established over time. It can then help you use the reports to understand how much you are spending and to provide tips on how you could save more.

Connects to Your Phone

By using WiFi and an app on your phone, you can control the temperature of your home from anywhere. It’s easy to use the connected app to adjust the temperature settings while away from home. In warm weather, if you want your house to cool down before your arrival, you can easily adjust the temperature settings from your phone beforehand. Your HVAC system will have ample time to cool down your home in your absence without having run the AC all day. In cooler weather, you can turn on the heat before your arrival.

Learns Your Schedule

Smart thermostats can learn your schedule. Using the sensors and programmable features, a smart thermostat will begin to learn when you are home and when you are not. It will determine high traffic times when your family is at home and can eventually learn patterns to adjust for seasonal changes.

Better Temperature Control

Using a smart thermostat and the associated app gives you more control over the temperatures in your home. The display itself allows you to easily see the current temperature in your home so you can adjust accordingly.

Tracks Weather

Some smart thermostats can track the weather and make adjustments to the temperature inside based on the latest weather report. Through this technology, your home can remain comfortable all season long no matter what is happening outside.

Maintenance Reminders

A smart thermostat is designed to remind you when you need HVAC maintenance. Instead of depending on a calendar, guessing when it’s time, or waiting for something to break, the smart thermostat will alert you when it’s time for your regular checkup. It will also inform you if something specific needs attention, even if you don’t hear, see, or smell anything out of the ordinary.

Smart thermostats are a great addition to your home, can increase energy efficiency, and save money and time. If you’re ready to install a smart thermostat, contact the experts at Trinity Air Inc Heating & Air Conditioning to learn more about which thermostat is the smartest choice for your home.

There are a number of great forms of smart technology for eco-friendly homeowners. Smart thermostats are among them. You should use them to lower your carbon footprint and save money at the same time.